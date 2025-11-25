A practical guide for parents on end-of-phase assessments at home

South Africa’s Bela Act requires end-of-phase assessments in Grades 3, 6 and 9. An “end-of-phase assessment” is a formal evaluation, set and marked by a qualified teacher or assessor under exam conditions, to confirm that a learner has mastered the required outcomes before progressing to the next phase.

For families choosing home education, this is both a compliance step as well as an opportunity to confirm that their child’s learning is on track before moving into the next phase. The rule of thumb for parents is simple: treat these assessments with the same standards you would expect in any mainstream school: qualified people objective conditions, and clear academic records.

The requirements for end-of-phase assessments ensures that homeschool learners can easily transfer back to a mainstream school should they wish to do so, or be ready to successfully complete Grade 10, by ensuring that learners are assessed in line with the standards expected in a traditional school environment," says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD of Optimi Schooling of which Impaq is a registered trademark

“We advise all families who partner with us to register with their province, use our credible assessments, and keep proper records; therefore, keeping a portfolio of evidence for a period of three years on all assessments completed by their learner. We guide our clients to follow the framework, to make sure their child’s progress through every grade is recognised and recorded, as that helps to transition smoothly to the next grade.”

What the law expects

When: Assessment at the end of Grade 3, Grade 6 and Grade 9.



Who may assess: A competent assessor, defined in the Bela Act as either a SACE-registered teacher or a SAQA-accredited assessor.



Why it matters: These checkpoints verify that the learner has mastered the phase outcomes before progressing.

What “good” looks like in home education

Think of end-of-phase assessments as a package with four parts: design, conditions, marking, and moderation.

Design: Always use assessments compiled by qualified teachers. By following the national curriculum or similar equivalents, parents can avoid gaps that might only appear later (such as when the time comes to choose Grade 10 subjects)

Conditions: Objectivity is non-negotiable. For tests and exams, maintain examination conditions. Under no circumstances should open-book tests be allowed, no parental or tutor assistance, or access to memos, notes, AI tools and more.

Marking: Tests and exams should be marked by a competent assessor – again, as defined by the Bela Act, this someone who is either a SACE-registered teacher or SAQA-accredited assessor.

Moderation: Make sure the paper is set by qualified teachers and pre-moderated, ensuring that various cognitive levels are considered. It's not just about questioning the learner about the work, but making sure that the learner is also challenged with higher-order thinking questions that determines their level of reasoning and application.



Consistency beats cramming

Although the legal requirement lands at the end of each phase, the best results come when families apply the same standards throughout the phase:

Use term and weekly planners to keep pace with the curriculum.



After each task or test, review the memo/rubric to focus feedback on the specific skill, not the person.



Keep a portfolio: tasks, tests, projects, marks, moderation notes, and term reports.



Schedule practice under exam conditions each term so Grade 3, 6 or 9 doesn’t feel like a new, stressful format.

Who signs off and what to file

It is good practice for the competent assessor to sign off the learner’s marks at year-end. Most provincial report templates include a signature section for this purpose. Keep the following on record:

Assessor credentials (SACE number or SAQA accreditation).



Assessment papers and answer keys/memos.



Marked scripts and moderation notes.



Final mark schedules and the signed report.

“When families have these records, it demonstrates that they have taken all due diligence steps. There will be no questions as to their child’s progress, and will ensure there is a smooth transition to the next grade and the next phase. This will be more important when they choose, for example to re-enter mainstream schooling, or planning Grade 10 subject selections,” Schoonwinkel explains.

“End-of-phase assessments should reassure both parents and learners: the work of the phase has been learned, demonstrated, and recorded fairly,” Schoonwinkel concludes. “Qualified people, objective conditions, and disciplined record-keeping - do those three things well to ensure your child moves to the next grade and the next phase.”



