Supporting families facing bullying with a viable alternative

The recent Milnerton High School incident has pushed a hard truth into the spotlight: for many children, bullying is unfortunately not a once-off event, but a daily reality. Parliamentary oversight members who visited the Milnerton school recently spoke of a “culture of bullying” in many schools across the country, and highlighted the absence of comprehensive anti-bullying policies and adequate psychosocial support – all concerns that resonate with many parents.

At Impaq, we recognise that families should not have to choose between safety and learning. If a child’s wellbeing is at risk, home education provides a recognised pathway while keeping academic standards intact.

“Children deserve to feel protected and confident in their learning environment in order to learn, and not have to worry about bullying or other issues they may face to be able to thrive,” says Louise Schoonwinkel, MD at Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark. “This is why families explore various options, including home education and online schooling, to provide an environment that is conducive to learning.”

What an alternative route changes practically

A move to home or distance education changes three things at once:



Environment: Learning takes place in the safety of the learner’s home.



Structure: Impaq learners follow CAPS-aligned materials and planners, with moderated assessments and clear reporting



Support: Parents are not left to “figure it out” on their own. They partner with Impaq who provides support every step of the way.

Social development still matters - here’s how it works

A common misconception is that leaving a school campus means losing social growth. In practice, families curate safe social touchpoints such as community sport and arts, structured study groups, volunteering, or faith-based youth programmes. Impaq also celebrate big milestone events, and recently hosted two matric farewells for more than 600 home and online learners.

Coping strategies

Bullying has severe implications for your child’s mental health. If your child is struggling with anxiety issues, due to bullying, some coping strategies can help ease your child’s fears, including:

Drawing, painting or writing down their worries,



Encouraging exercise,



Engaging in meditation,



Seeking professional help, and



Considering alternative education options like homeschooling.

“The aim isn’t to ‘opt out’ of education and take a child out of school immediately,” Schoonwinkel emphasises. “Rather, we advise families to choose a pathway that protects learning and dignity at the same time. When the environment improves, many families are so happy that they choose to stay and continue with homeschooling, while others choose to re-enter a mainstream school. Both are valid options – it just means that families at least feel they have options, they are not alone, and they don’t have to be stuck in a difficult situation.”

A reassurance to families

“If your child is in distress, you do not have to wait for an incident to occur before making the decision to home educate your child,” Schoonwinkel concludes. “Homeschooling is a credible, practical option, and for many families it has been the turning point. We see learners who chose an alternative mode of education regain stability, rebuild their confidence, and engage deeply with their work.”

