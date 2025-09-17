Subscribe & Follow
Equipping classrooms with confidence: How Teach360 supports South African teachers with ready-to-use resources
1. Hardcopy and ebooks – one platform, thousands of options
Whether you prefer digital or traditional resources, Teach360 offers the best of both worlds. With access to over 500,000 ebooks via the ITSI Store, educators can download CAPS-aligned content in seconds. Prefer textbooks delivered to your school? We stock hardcopy materials from all major South African publishers and many international ones directly to your school or home address – often beating standard quotes through our bulk-buying power. The ordering process is simple, reliable, and tailored to schools’ timelines.
2. CAPS-aligned and classroom-ready
All our materials are curriculum-aligned, ensuring that teachers meet the demands of the national CAPS framework without needing to reinvent the wheel. Lesson content is vetted by subject matter experts and designed to be implemented straight into the classroom – whether you're teaching from a screen, a chalkboard, or both.
3. Made for teachers, not just for learners
We understand the real pressures South African teachers face. That’s why Teach360 focuses on providing practical support materials that are easy to use and require minimal prep. Our support team is available to help with ordering, technical issues, and resource navigation – and we’re proudly known as having one of the most responsive education support desks in the country.
4. Ready-made value – so you don’t start from scratch
Lesson plans? Covered. Assessments? Ready to go. Study guides? Included.
Teach360 offers a suite of value-added content designed to reduce planning time and improve learner outcomes. These include:
With these tools, teachers can spend less time sourcing and formatting, and more time focusing on learner engagement and classroom delivery.
Conclusion:
Teach360 exists to equip, support, and empower educators across South Africa – offering convenience, and quality in one platform. Whether you're looking for digital convenience, hardcopy reliability, or a blend of both, we’ve got your classroom covered.
Ready to simplify your teaching journey? Visit Teach360.co.za or reach out to our team today.
