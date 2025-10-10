Home or online schooling? Benefits for SA learners

Change is the only constant. And while it may seem that nothing much has really changed about the traditional classroom model, it is important to recognise that it is not the only viable path.

This is according to Louise Schoonwinkel, managing director of Optimi Schooling, of which Impaq is a registered trademark, who explains that home and online schooling has emerged as compelling alternatives to the traditional system.

“When it comes to educating our children, a one-size-fits-all approach is becoming obsolete. There is a growing need for a more dynamic, learner-centric model that is fit-for-purpose and accessible,” she says.

One of the most significant advantages of home and online schooling is the ability to tailor the educational journey to the individual learner. The conventional school system operates on a set pace, with students moving through a curriculum in lockstep. This can be problematic, as some learners grasp concepts quickly and may become disengaged, while others require more time to master subjects and risk falling behind.

Learner-centric learning

Home and online schooling dismantles these rigid boundaries, allowing children to learn at their own pace. As Schoonwinkel points out, "Education today is about putting the needs of the learner first, which starts with the acknowledgement that the days of a one-size-fits-all approach are both outdated and simply no longer necessary."

This approach allows a student to spend extra time on a challenging topic until they truly understand it, or to accelerate through a subject they find easy. It fosters a deeper understanding of the material and cultivates a genuine love for learning, moving beyond the pressure to simply pass exams.

Personalised learning is the central premise of both home- and online schooling. It encourages learners to take responsibility for their own education, fostering self-discipline and independent thinking.

“I completed my high school career through Impaq, and it was one of the best decisions I could have made for my future,” says Tiwhan Botha – now 19 – who matriculated in 2024. “The homeschooling structure taught me how to work independently, manage my time effectively, and take responsibility for my own progress. I now apply these skills daily in my role as office manager at a company specialising in Body Corporate and HOA management. The self-discipline and independence I developed at Impaq help me handle large volumes of administration, client service, and management tasks with confidence and accuracy.”

“Impaq’s flexibility gave me the opportunity to focus on academic content, but also to develop life skills that prepared me for the realities of the professional world. Since I became used to managing my own schedule, I am now able to balance both my work and my studies. I am currently completing my LLB degree through UNISA, and every day I see how Impaq’s system taught me to work consistently, with perseverance and a clear sense of purpose.”

Rather than being passive recipients of information, students become active participants in their learning process. Parents or caregivers assume a supporting role, guiding their child's educational journey rather than acting as a traditional teacher. This self-directed approach helps to build confidence and prepares learners for a future that will demand self-management and continuous learning.

What’s more, an agile structure allows for a broader range of subject choices. Learners are not limited by the resources available in a single school; instead, they have the freedom to explore other subjects such as coding, creative arts, or entrepreneurship. Adding options like these makes learning more meaningful and directly aligns education with a child’s interests and future aspirations.

Tech and tools

The accessibility and power of technology are central to the success of this educational shift.

“The rise of online schooling platforms has made quality education available to learners regardless of their geographical location,” Schoonwinkel says. It leverages digital tools and resources to create a rich and interactive learning environment.

Beyond just accessibility, technology enriches the learning experience itself. Digital platforms can offer interactive lessons, educational videos and real-time assessments that provide immediate feedback. This level of engagement can make complex topics more understandable and engaging for learners.

Myth busters

Contrary to common myths, home and online schooling are far from haphazard. Schoonwinkel confirms that these learners follow structured, reputable curricula like CAPS, which ensures they receive the same National Senior Certificate (NSC) as traditionally schooled learners. This fact is crucial, as it reassures parents that their child's education is not compromised.

Further, one of the most persistent myths surrounding homeschooling is the idea that it leads to social isolation. However, this concern is largely unfounded. As Schoonwinkel advises, "The reality is that home and online schooled learners often have more flexibility to engage in activities outside of a school setting. Socialising does happen – it just looks different.”

Joining homeschooling groups, sports clubs, or online communities can help learners build strong social connections. For families with children involved in demanding activities, home and online schooling provides the necessary flexibility to balance education with personal passions, creating a well-rounded individual.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue home or online schooling is a personal one, but it is a choice that is increasingly being recognised as a legitimate and beneficial alternative.

It represents a paradigm shift from a one-size-fits-all approach to an educational model that is dynamic and truly puts the needs of the learner first. By leveraging technology and embracing alternative education methodologies, home and online schooling provide a powerful pathway for South African learners to achieve a quality, future-ready education that is tailored to their unique pace and passions.



