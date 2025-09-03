South Africa
Marketing & Media Marketing
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

LevergyPrimedia BroadcastingMDNTVOFM RadioBrave GroupUniversity of Johannesburg - Marketing ManagementClockworkAfriGISHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaSaving Grace EducationMatte BLKMedia24G&G AdvocacyMontgomery Group AfricaWetpaint AdvertisingEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nestlé CEO sacked for affair with marketing subordinate

    Nestlé has announced the immediate departure of CEO Laurent Freixe after an internal investigation found he had breached the company’s Code of Business Conduct. The probe centred on an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct report working in Nestlé’s marketing team.
    3 Sep 2025
    3 Sep 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The investigation, ordered by the Board of Directors and overseen by chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla with support from external counsel, concluded that Freixe’s conduct violated governance standards.

    Philipp Navratil has been appointed as the new CEO of Nestlé with immediate effect.

    “This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company,” said Bulcke. “I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.”

    Read more: brand, Nestle, Code of Conduct, fired, affair
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OptionsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz