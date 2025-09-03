Nestlé CEO sacked for affair with marketing subordinate

The investigation, ordered by the Board of Directors and overseen by chairman Paul Bulcke and lead independent director Pablo Isla with support from external counsel, concluded that Freixe’s conduct violated governance standards.

Philipp Navratil has been appointed as the new CEO of Nestlé with immediate effect.

“This was a necessary decision. Nestlé’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company,” said Bulcke. “I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé.”