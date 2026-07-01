Adult learning can unlock workplace progression and community upliftment

College SA, part of the Optimi Group, has been helping organisations and individuals build structured learning pathways since 1996. As a trusted adult learning provider, the business has expanded its national reach and today delivers foundational learning programmes, short courses, industry certifications and accredited occupational qualifications.

The company works across sectors including mining, manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and government, supporting both workplace education and community training projects.

“A significant portion of our work focuses on supporting organisations to provide education and training to the communities within which they operate, often targeting the youth and unemployed,” says Botha. “The goal is to ensure that they have the necessary skills and capabilities to enter the job market and succeed in the workplace.”

Adult learning plays an important role in this process because many South Africans enter adulthood without having completed school or without the foundational skills needed for workplace readiness. This includes literacy, numeracy, communication and problem-solving.

College SA’s Adult Education and Training programmes support learners in gaining foundational skills equivalent to Grade 9 through the General Education and Training Certificate. These programmes are designed for adults who need a stronger educational base before they can progress into further training or employment pathways.

The organisation also offers the Amended Senior Certificate (ASC), commonly known as adult matric, which allows adult learners to prepare for the ASC exam while continuing to work. College SA provides national curriculum-aligned content to support learners in completing their adult matric.

For many learners, the ability to study while managing work and family responsibilities is critical. Botha says self-paced learning is therefore built into the learning model.

“Our learning model includes online, distance and on-site training solutions, designed for adult learners to ensure a routine that works alongside their family commitments, workplace requirements and other responsibilities,” he says.

Learning at your own pace makes adult education more accessible, but Botha says there are still significant barriers to overcome. One of the biggest is the perception that education does not always lead to employment or progression.

“In South Africa, education is not always perceived as the primary gateway to employment and progression,” says Botha. “Many people do not see a clear link between training and employment and therefore question the need for or benefits from further education and training.”

This is why College SA’s work with employers is important. By partnering with organisations, the company can help align training with workplace requirements and build stronger links between learning and practical application.

These partnerships also support community-based education projects. For organisations operating in sectors such as mining, manufacturing or construction, training programmes can form part of a broader commitment to community upliftment, enterprise development and social impact.

Botha says employer partnerships also help improve programme relevance. They provide feedback on practical skills needs, employee readiness and changing workplace expectations. This allows College SA to refine its programmes and support learners more effectively.

Learnerships are another important tool. They provide focused education and training while allowing learners to apply new skills in a real workplace environment. College SA supports organisations with learnership sourcing, administration, programme alignment and learner support.

In this way, adult learning becomes more than an individual achievement. It supports safer workplaces, more capable teams, improved operational readiness and stronger communities.

Botha says College SA’s impact is reflected in its track record. “We are an award-winning education and training provider, and we are proud to have completed over 30,000 training programmes that upskilled more than one million learners across thousands of organisations since 1996,” he says.

While youth unemployment remains a major challenge, many adults also need pathways back into education and training. Adult learning can help close foundational gaps, support career progression and give people the confidence to participate more fully in the economy.

Botha believes accessible education and workplace-linked training will remain central to the country’s skills development agenda. “We are committed to providing accessible learning solutions and making a lasting contribution to South Africa,” he concludes. “We want to equip young people and adults with occupational education and skills training to help them thrive in the modern economy.”



