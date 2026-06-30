Flexible pathways to capability and credentials: The power of online skill stacking

In today’s competitive job market, many working professionals find themselves in a familiar bind: they possess strong practical skills honed through experience, projects, and self-learning, yet lack the formal credentials that most companies demand when hiring.

Traditional degrees can feel out of reach due to time constraints, financial pressures, or family responsibilities. The solution is to follow flexible pathways to bridge this gap, an education expert says.

“We are seeing a rise in professionals seeking urgent upskilling, who opt for online skill stacking with short courses which offer a practical, efficient route to validate capabilities while building an impressive, job-ready credential portfolio,” says Professor Linda Meyer, managing director at Waterfall School of Business, SA’s leading provider of globally relevant, accredited vocational education.

Still stacking

Skill stacking is the strategic combination of targeted, bite-sized learning modules that compound into powerful, in-demand competencies. Instead of committing years to a full degree, professionals can stack specialised short courses which focus on real-world application, allowing them to immediately apply new knowledge on the job.

The benefits are substantial. First, flexibility. Short courses are designed for busy schedules, allowing students to learn in the evenings, during commutes, or on weekends. Many are asynchronous, letting you progress at your own pace without quitting your current role. This “learn while you earn” model minimises opportunity cost compared to full-time study, says Professor Meyer.

Second, affordability and accessibility. Individual courses cost a fraction of a traditional degree so don’t require relocation or massive student loans.

“Another benefit is the rapid career impact, ” says Professor Meyer.

“Skill stacking lets you target precise gaps. Hiring managers increasingly value demonstrated skills matched with a relevant certificate or qualification over pedigree alone. Real-world validation comes quickly as successful completion of relevant courses builds both capability and confidence. As industries evolve, skill stacking keeps you relevant without career interruptions.”

How to get started

Assess your strengths and gaps. Review job descriptions in your target roles and identify 2–3 complementary skills.

Review job descriptions in your target roles and identify 2–3 complementary skills. Choose quality providers. Prioritise courses from registered, accredited and respected providers.

Prioritise courses from registered, accredited and respected providers. Build a stack with intention. Aim for 3–5 related courses that form a coherent narrative.

Aim for 3–5 related courses that form a coherent narrative. Document and showcase. Update your resume, LinkedIn, and personal website with certificates and project outcomes.

Update your resume, LinkedIn, and personal website with certificates and project outcomes. Seek employer support. Many companies offer tuition reimbursement or learning stipends for professional development.

“The traditional linear career path - degree then job - is giving way to agile, lifelong learning. Working professionals who embrace online skill stacking gain not just credentials, but genuine capability enhancements that drive promotions, pivots, and personal fulfilment,” says Professor Meyer.

“Don’t let missing paperwork hold you back. Your existing skills are your foundation; short, targeted courses are the accelerator.”

WSB continues to expand its offerings of accredited, flexible programmes tailored to the needs of South Africa's workforce. To find the right fit for your future, visit Waterfall School of Business, Rosebank International, or Rosebank International University College Ghana.



