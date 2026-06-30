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Northlink College showcases opportunities at Cape Town Business Summit & Expo
The College's presence at the exhibition was a collaborative effort between the marketing and communication section, institutional advancement as well as the partnerships and linkages section, ensuring a comprehensive approach to engagement and stakeholder outreach.
Through this joint initiative, the College was able to effectively promote its programmes, create awareness of educational opportunities, recruit prospective students, strengthen existing partnerships, explore new collaboration opportunities, and engage with industry partners regarding student placements and potential funding opportunities.
The event proved to be highly successful, with the Northlink College team engaging with a wide range of visitors and organisations throughout the day.
Participation in events such as the Cape Town Business Summit & Expo forms an integral part of Northlink College's strategic plan to strengthen and expand industry partnerships. As the post-school education and training sector continues its transition towards occupational qualifications, meaningful collaboration with industry becomes increasingly important to ensure that programmes remain relevant, responsive, and aligned to labour market needs.
By engaging directly with employers, industry leaders, government stakeholders, and potential partners, Northlink College is strengthening opportunities for workplace-based learning, student placements, curriculum relevance, funding opportunities, and graduate employability.
Northlink College stays committed to building meaningful relationships with industry and community stakeholders, ensuring that students continue to benefit from quality education, practical training opportunities, and pathways to employment. The College extends its appreciation to all staff involved in making the exhibition a success and looks forward to developing the opportunities identified during the summit.
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