Northlink College strengthens strategic industry partnerships through Inseta oversight engagement

On 12 May 2026, Northlink College welcomed a four-member delegation from the Insurance Seta, Inseta Board, to its Parow Campus for a high-level oversight and stakeholder engagement visit aimed at strengthening collaboration, advancing skills development, and exploring future partnership opportunities within the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector.

Raymond Smal, deputy principal: Academic Services, Bongani Monedi, Inseta Board member, Amanda Khoza Inseta, Sandra Raubenheimer, deputy principal: Registration Services, Refilwe Matenche, Inseta Board chairperson, Henri Mafoumba, manager: Institutional Advancement Unit, Chantal Lincoln, senior manager: Office of the Principal, and Muzi Mathe, deputy principal: Corporate Services

The Inseta delegation was led by Refilwe Matenche, Board chairperson of Inseta, accompanied by fellow Board members Amanda Khoza, Bongani Monedi, together with Tshepo Mabika, partnerships and stakeholder specialist. The delegation engaged with Northlink College’s executive management team as part of ongoing efforts to solidify strategic stakeholder relations between the institution and the Seta.

The visit formed part of an oversight engagement focused on understanding the College’s programme offerings, institutional needs, occupational certification initiatives, and future infrastructure requirements aligned to industry demand and national skills priorities.

The engagement commenced with formal introductions of all representatives from both Northlink College and the Inseta delegation, followed by a comprehensive institutional presentation conducted by Sandra Raubenheimer, deputy principal: Registration Services of the College. Northlink College showcased who they are as an institution, including their vision, mission, values, management structure, campus locations, specialised facilities, programme offerings, and strategic objectives landscape.

Central to the presentation was a detailed campus-by-campus needs analysis highlighting the infrastructure, equipment, and programme development support required to successfully expand future Quality Council for Trades and Occupations (QCTO) programme offerings.

The presentation further unpacked the College’s strategic direction for 2025–2030, focusing on:

Programme relevance and responsiveness



Competitive positioning within the TVET landscape



Industry partnerships and stakeholder linkages



Phasing in and phasing out of programmes



Occupational and engineering programme expansion



Student employability and workplace readiness



Sustainable growth through strategic funding opportunities.

Northlink College reiterated its vision of becoming an institution of high-quality education and training in the Western Cape and South Africa at large, particularly within engineering and occupationally directed programmes.

Driving the institutional advancement agenda was Hendri Mafoubma, manager of the college’s Institutional Advancement Unit, who highlighted the importance of engaging Setas and industry partners to address existing infrastructure gaps, align training with labour market demands, and ensure students are equipped with industry-relevant skills for the future workplace.

The college also introduced future plans for a digital hub focused on insurance, finance, and related sectors – an innovative concept aimed at creating integrated digital learning and industry collaboration spaces for students.

The engagement additionally explored the possibility of a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Northlink College and Inseta, with discussions centred on potential funding support for infrastructure, equipment, and occupational programme implementation across campuses.

Speaking during the engagement, Refilwe Matenche expressed her appreciation for the college’s integrated approach to teaching and learning. “We came for an oversight visit and received far more than expected. It is impressive to see how integrated the programmes are and the incredible work Northlink College is doing in relation to occupational certification programmes and the workplace environments created for students. I look forward to further partnership between the Insurance Seta and Northlink College,” she said.

The collaboration between TVET institutions and Setas remains critical in addressing South Africa’s skills shortages, improving graduate employability, and strengthening pathways into industry.

Partnerships of this nature commonly focus on:

Work-integrated learning (WIL) and internships



Learnership and workplace opportunities



Curriculum alignment with industry demands



Infrastructure and programme funding



Addressing scarce and critical skills



Quality assurance and occupational certification



Student employability and career development.

Following the formal engagement, the Inseta delegation was taken on a guided tour of Northlink College’s Parow Campus, where they visited specialised training environments including hair salons, classrooms, storerooms, the simulation courtroom, and crime scene training facilities. The tour provided insight into the college’s commitment to experiential learning and workplace-integrated education.

The visit not only reaffirmed the growing relationship between Northlink College and Inseta but also positioned the institution as a strategic partner for future investors, Setas, industry stakeholders, and development agencies seeking to contribute meaningfully to skills development and youth empowerment in South Africa.

As Northlink College continues to expand its partnerships and occupational programme footprint, engagements such as these highlight the transformative power of collaboration in building an agile, industry-responsive, and future-ready TVET sector. The college welcomes collaboration with industry stakeholders, Setas, and development partners committed to investing in skills development, infrastructure growth, and future-focused training initiatives.

Contact az.oc.knilhtron@vedssenisub for collaboration opportunities.



