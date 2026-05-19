Gibs ranks as a top African business school in the UK Financial Times 2026 Executive Education Rankings

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has been recognised as one of the top African business schools in the 2026 UK Financial Times Executive Education Rankings, further strengthening the school’s reputation as a globally competitive leader in executive education and leadership development.

In this year’s rankings, Gibs recorded strong gains, placing the school 51st worldwide for customised executive education programmes and 37th for open-enrolment programmes. These rankings are widely recognised as a global benchmark for excellence in executive education. They assess leading business schools based on a rigorous methodology that combines client feedback with institutional data.

Gibs’ performance reflects strong ratings across key quality indicators that matter most to clients and participants. In customised programmes, the school achieved high scores in programme preparation, design, Faculty quality, new skills and learning, and aims achieved. This highlights the school’s ability to co-create impactful, tailored learning solutions that integrate cutting-edge research and address real organisational challenges.

In open-enrolment programmes, Gibs delivered exceptional participant experiences, with standout scores similar to those of customised programmes, demonstrating the school’s ability to combine academic rigour with practical relevance in developing leaders who can immediately apply new capabilities in the workplace.

Commenting on the achievement, Gibs managing executive - corporate education Praveshen Pillay said, “This recognition affirms Gibs’ role in advancing Africa’s contribution to global business and leadership. It reflects the strength of African academia, the growing influence of African organisations, and the calibre of leaders shaping the continent’s future. Through deep co-creation with our partners, we remain committed to delivering learning that creates tangible value, enabling organisations and their leaders to compete, grow, and lead on the global stage.”

Open programmes, defined as short, non-degree courses open to individuals, are evaluated by the Financial Times on participant experience, learning impact, and peer quality, further reinforcing the significance of these scores. Together, these outcomes reflect a sustained commitment to high-impact, contextually relevant education, while Gibs’ consistent ranking over many years points to its ability to translate academic insight into solutions that strengthen organisations and support broader economic growth.

Gibs’ strong performance highlights the School’s ability to design and deliver programmes that meet the highest international standards while remaining deeply attuned to the needs of the African market.



