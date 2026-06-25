UP graduates rated SA’s most employable as university ranks number 1 for Employer Reputation

The recognition is reflected in UP's strong performance in the 2027 QS World University Rankings (QS WUR), where the University strengthened its position among the world’s leading universities by improving its global ranking from 362 to 326, reaffirming its status as one of Africa’s leading impact-driven, research-intensive universities, and demonstrating the sustained impact of its strategic transformation agenda. UP improved its global ranking in seven of the nine QS performance indicators, demonstrating broad-based institutional progress rather than dependence on a single area of strength.

“The fact that we are ranked number one in South Africa for Employer Reputation is particularly meaningful during Youth Month,” said Professor Francis Petersen, UP vice-chancellor and principal. “It demonstrates that our graduates are recognised as capable, adaptable and impactful contributors to society and the economy. At a time when South Africa is focused on creating opportunities for young people, this achievement reinforces the value of a UP education and our responsibility to prepare graduates who are ready to lead, innovate and create positive change.

“The strong Employer Reputation performance aligns directly with the ambitions of Thrive UP 2038, the University’s long-term strategic vision. One of the central pillars of Thrive UP 2038 is the development of future fit graduates – those who are adaptable, socially conscious, entrepreneurial, digitally capable and equipped to thrive in an increasingly complex and interconnected global environment.”

The latest results, announced in June 2026, represent a continuation of the University’s upward trajectory, reflecting sustained institutional excellence across teaching, research, employability, internationalisation and societal impact. UP has achieved several notable distinctions across individual performance indicators. Most significantly, it is ranked number one in South Africa in Employer Reputation, underscoring how highly employers and industry leaders value its graduates.

“Overall, these results reflect the collective commitment, talent and dedication of the entire University of Pretoria community. I extend my sincere congratulations and gratitude to our students, academic and professional staff, researchers, alumni and partners who contribute daily to the success and reputation of our institution,” Prof. Petersen added.

Globally, the University also ranks in the top 250 in International Research Network (number 23 from 26), Employment Outcomes (159 from 180), Employer Reputation (219 from 221) and Sustainability (220 from 168). UP also ranks in the top 350 globally in International Faculty (337 from 404) and Academic Reputation (349 from 381). Improvement in Academic Reputation reflects the perceptions of academics worldwide regarding research excellence, teaching quality and institutional reputation.

The improvement signals growing international recognition of UP’s academic and research contributions. UP’s position as the 23rd-ranked university globally in the International Research Network indicator is more than a measure of performance. It reflects decades of sustained investment in research excellence, international collaboration and societal impact. This recognition is not simply a milestone to celebrate; it is a reminder of the responsibility that comes with academic leadership to contribute meaningful knowledge, foster transformative partnerships, and create opportunities for the next generation of researchers across the world.

In South Africa, UP is ranked number one for Employer Reputation, number two for International Research Network, number three for Sustainability and International Faculty, and number four for Academic Reputation and International Students.

“Our continued improvement in global rankings reflects the effectiveness of our strategic direction, but it also motivates us to further strengthen our research impact, expand international partnerships and enhance the quality and relevance of the education we provide. Together, we will continue advancing the University of Pretoria’s position as a leading African university with global impact,” said Petersen.

The 2027 QS World University Rankings confirm that UP’s strategic focus on academic excellence, research impact, employability, internationalisation and sustainability is yielding measurable results. With continued progress across most performance indicators and growing international recognition, UP is well positioned to continue its upward trajectory and pursue its ambition of joining the world's leading universities while remaining committed to creating societal impact and advancing opportunity for future generations.



