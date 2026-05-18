South African sign language dissemination event: Promoting inclusion in digital spaces

The hybrid event will take place at the CSIR International Convention Centre (ICC) in Pretoria, with virtual participation available via Zoom. Bringing together the SASL-using community, researchers, language practitioners, technology specialists, policymakers, and students, the event will showcase pioneering work and collaborative initiatives that are contributing to the development and visibility of SASL in the digital era.

Hosted through a partnership involving the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation, SADiLaR, its Child Language Development node, and Stellenbosch University, the dissemination event seeks to foster dialogue and innovation around inclusive communication and accessible digital language resources.

The recognition of SASL as South Africa’s 12th official language represents a significant milestone in the country’s ongoing commitment to multilingualism, social inclusion, and equal access to information. However, despite this progress, deaf communities continue to face barriers to participation in increasingly technology-driven environments. The event will explore how research, digital tools, language technologies, and collaborative partnerships can help bridge these gaps and create more equitable digital spaces.

The programme will feature presentations, demonstrations, and discussions on:

Advancing SASL in digital spaces



Emerging language technologies and accessibility tools



Research and innovation supporting deaf communities



Collaborative opportunities across academia, government, and industry



Strategies to strengthen the digital growth and sustainability of SASL.

Professor Langa Khumalo, chief director of SADiLaR, said the event reflects SADiLaR’s commitment to inclusive language development and digital transformation in South Africa. “The advancement of South African Sign Language within digital environments is critical to ensuring equitable participation in the knowledge economy. Through collaboration, innovation, and research, we are working towards building a digitally inclusive society where language is never a barrier to access, learning, or participation.”

Vanessa Reyneke, manager of Handlab, a Stellenbosch University project that produces learner and teacher support material in SASL for use in schools for the deaf, emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in strengthening language inclusion initiatives. “This dissemination event brings together members of the deaf community, educators, researchers, and practitioners to share knowledge and strengthen inclusive approaches to South African Sign Language in digital spaces in various domains, including deaf education. By creating opportunities for collaboration and access, the event supports the educational and communication needs of deaf learners and promotes greater recognition and use of South African Sign Language in schools, communities, and digital spaces.”

Ayesha Ramjugernath, co-founder of the non-profit company SociGO that enables deaf empowerment through language-related and cultural events, added, “As technology continues to shape how societies communicate and access information, it is essential that deaf communities are fully included in these developments. Events such as this help ensure that South African Sign Language is visible, represented, and supported within the digital landscape.”

Event collaborators noted that the dissemination event is intended not only to showcase current projects and research developments, but also to encourage broader stakeholder participation in shaping an inclusive digital future for all South Africans.

About SADiLaR

SADiLaR is a national research infrastructure established by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation in 2016 as part of the South African Research Infrastructure Roadmap.

SADiLaR has an enabling function focused on all official languages of South Africa, supporting research and development in language technologies and language-related studies in the humanities and social sciences. The centre facilitates the creation, management, and distribution of digital language resources and associated software tools that are freely available for research purposes.

Event details

Event: South African Sign Language Dissemination Event

Date: 29 May 2026

Time: 10:00 – 15:00

Venue: CSIR ICC, Meiring Naudé Road, Brummeria, Pretoria

Virtual attendance is open to all. Register by 28 May 2026 here: https://bit.ly/4thCnUf

In-person attendance has limited space available. Priority will be given to members of the SASL community and professionals actively engaged in SASL. Register by 24 May 2026 here: https://bit.ly/3P0XITW

Media enquiries to be directed to:

Miss Lihle Sosibo

Communication manager

South African Centre for Digital Language Resources (SADiLaR)

Email: az.ca.uwn@obisos.elhil

Cell: 064 684 9281



