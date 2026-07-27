Metanoia exhibition at NWU Gallery

The NWU Gallery is proud to present Metanoia a curatorial project organised by the students of the North-West University History of Arts Honours degree in the North West University Main Gallery (Potchefstroom Campus) open for viewing from 12 August to 11 September 2026, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm.

Exhibition title: Metanoia

Opening date: 12 August 2026

Closing date: 11 September 2026

Venue: NWU Gallery

Featuring: North-West University’s permanent art collection

Curated by Ashley du Rand, Hannah Finch, Nobuhle Xaba

The North-West University Gallery (NWU Gallery), Potchefstroom Campus, is proud to present Metanoia, a curatorial project organised by the students of the North-West University History of Arts Honours degree. In an age dominated by technology, AI, and fast-paced modern living, Metanoia asks viewers to take a step back from the noise of everyday life, focus on the human experience and examine the more intimate moments of life that are becoming harder to make space for.

The exhibition will be taking place from 12 August to 11 September 2026, opening its doors at 6pm on 12 August. Drawing from the North-West University’s permanent art collection, the Metanoia exhibition boasts an immersive curation of the human experience, showcasing over 20 artists and artworks, including paintings, sculptures, and mixed media.

Metanoia invites attendees to connect with one another through the space, which is grouped into three zones within the exhibition: the body, soul and spirit. The zone of the body represents the corporeal aspects of human experience, playing on the tactile, sensory elements of art. The artworks are characterised by their earthy tones, use of mixed media, and heavy textures, emphasising embodied experiences, the body as a vessel, and the materiality of being human.

The area of the soul dives into the personality traits and quirks that make each individual unique. This selection of artworks is energetic, playful, full of colour, and sometimes messy, emphasising the rich complexity of the human soul.

Finally, the zone of the spirit depicts our connection to the divine, focusing on the intimate, contemplative moments of life when our spirit can rest, curated to evoke a sense of peace, reflection and being present in the moment.

Members of the public, art lovers, and the NWU community are invited to attend the opening evening hosted by the curators Ashley du Rand, Nobuhle Xaba, Hannah Finch, in collaboration with the NWU Gallery, which will include a discussion of the exhibition theme by the curators and refreshments. The press is also encouraged to reach out for more information about the exhibition via the following email/phone number. For further inquiries regarding high-resolution images from the exhibition and interviews with the curators, please contact us.

About the NWU Gallery

The NWU Gallery, based at North-West University in Potchefstroom, the university’s creative haven that nurtures curiosity and interconnectivity. A dynamic cultural space dedicated to showcasing contemporary art and fostering critical dialogue. Committed to supporting emerging and established artists, the gallery serves as a platform for diverse voices and creative practices that engage with social, cultural, and philosophical themes. Through exhibitions, educational programmes, and community initiatives, the NWU Gallery promotes accessibility to the arts and encourages meaningful connections between artists, audiences, and ideas.

The NWU Gallery can be located at North-West University, Potchefstroom Campus, Building F16G, 11 Hoffman Street, Potchefstroom, 2531. Look for the grey building with the red roof.

For more information, please contact: NWU Gallery | Tel: (018) 299 4341 | email: az.ca.uwn@yrellag.

Stay informed by connecting with NWU Gallery on Facebook: @NWU Gallery | Instagram: NWU Gallery | Website: http://services.nwu.ac.za/nwu-gallery



