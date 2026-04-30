Gibs ranked #2 in Middle East and Africa in QS Executive MBA Rankings 2026

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) has been ranked second in the Middle East and Africa region for its Executive MBA (EMBA) programme in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Executive MBA Rankings 2026. The School has also secured a position among the top 100 globally, ranking 97th overall, reaffirming its standing as one of the leading providers of executive business education on the African continent.

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Executive MBA Rankings are a globally recognised benchmark that evaluates EMBA programmes based on a comprehensive set of indicators, including employer reputation, career outcomes, diversity, executive profile, and thought leadership. Gibs’ strong regional performance reflects consistent delivery across these areas, with particular strength in diversity and career outcomes, highlighting the School’s ability to attract a broad, high-calibre cohort and support meaningful professional progression.

This recognition underscores Gibs’ continued commitment to developing responsible, capable leaders equipped to navigate complex business environments. The Executive MBA programme is designed for senior professionals seeking to deepen their strategic, leadership, and decision-making capabilities while remaining actively engaged in the workplace. Through a combination of rigorous academic content, practical application, and peer learning, the programme enables participants to address real-world challenges within their organisations and industries.

Since its establishment, Gibs has built a reputation for delivering impactful business education that is both globally relevant and grounded in the African context. The School’s focus on leadership development, innovation, and sustainable business practices positions its graduates to contribute meaningfully to organisational performance and broader economic development.

Gibs’ performance in the rankings is further supported by its distinguished Faculty, strong industry partnerships, and continued investment in programme innovation. These elements enable the School to deliver an Executive MBA aligned with global best practice while remaining attuned to the unique challenges and opportunities in emerging markets.

Read more here: https://www.topuniversities.com/executive-mba-rankings/middle-east-africa