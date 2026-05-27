Gibs recognised with 2 Silver Awards in EFMD Excellence in Practice Awards 2026

The University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) has been recognised on the global stage at the EFMD Excellence in Practice Awards 2026, securing two Silver awards for its work in executive education and learning and development (L&D). Notably, Gibs was the only business school in Africa to be recognised in this year’s awards, underscoring its leadership in delivering impactful, practice-driven learning solutions.

The EFMD Excellence in Practice (EiP) Awards are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious global benchmarks for learning and development. Established in 2007, the awards recognise outstanding partnerships between organisations and learning providers that demonstrate measurable business impact. Submissions are rigorously evaluated by an international judging panel comprising representatives from academia, business, and professional organisations.

GIBS’ recognition reflects the strength of its collaborative approach to executive education, with submitted case studies demonstrating excellence across key evaluation criteria, including clearly defined business challenges, effective partnership design, robust learning interventions, and proven organisational impact. These criteria ensure that awarded initiatives not only deliver strong learning outcomes but also contribute meaningfully to organisational performance and transformation.

This marks Gibs’ return to the EiP Awards recognition since its last placement in 2020, signalling continued progress and consistency in delivering high-impact executive education solutions. The achievement reinforces the School’s commitment to aligning learning interventions with strategic business priorities and measurable outcomes.

As a global organisation, European Foundation for Management Development (EFMD) represents over 950 member organisations across more than 90 countries and is recognised as a leading authority in management development and accreditation. The EiP Awards form part of EFMD’s broader mission to advance excellence and innovation in management education worldwide.

Gibs’ success in this year’s awards highlights its ability to design and deliver learning experiences that are both globally competitive and deeply relevant to the African context. Through strong partnerships with organisations and a focus on measurable impact, the School continues to contribute to leadership development, organisational effectiveness, and sustainable growth across industries.

This recognition further strengthens Gibs’ position as a leading provider of executive education, committed to shaping impactful leaders and advancing best practice in learning and development across the continent and beyond.