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    What bursaries are available in 2027?

    As the cost of higher education continues to rise, bursaries remain one of the most important tools for helping South African students access tertiary studies and build meaningful careers.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    24 Jun 2026
    24 Jun 2026
    What bursaries are available in 2027?

    While affordability remains a significant concern for many households, the good news is that thousands of bursary opportunities are expected to be available for the 2027 academic year. From government-funded programmes and corporate bursaries to industry-specific funding initiatives, students have access to a wide range of financial support options designed to address South Africa's skills shortages and improve access to education.

    The challenge, however, is often not a shortage of opportunities. It is ensuring that students know where to find them, understand the requirements and apply before deadlines close.

    Funding remains a critical enabler of access

    Bursaries have become an increasingly important part of the education ecosystem. They not only help students overcome financial barriers, but also support the development of critical skills required by the economy.

    Many bursary providers are investing in future talent pipelines, particularly in fields where South Africa continues to experience shortages, including engineering, information technology, healthcare, teaching, finance and science.

    Corporate bursaries continue to drive skills development

    Corporate South Africa remains one of the country's largest investors in student funding.

    For the 2027 academic year, students can expect bursary opportunities from organisations including Sasol, Vodacom, Eskom, Transnet, Nedbank, the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Old Mutual and Allan Gray, among many others.

    These programmes are often linked to scarce and critical skills and are designed to develop future professionals who can contribute to South Africa's economic growth.

    In many cases, bursaries extend beyond financial support and may include mentorship, vacation work opportunities, workplace exposure and graduate employment pathways.

    This creates value not only for students, but also for organisations seeking to build sustainable talent pipelines.

    Industry-specific bursaries remain in demand

    Beyond the large corporate programmes, students should also explore sector-specific funding opportunities.

    The education sector continues to offer support through initiatives such as the Funza Lushaka Bursary Programme, which aims to encourage more students to enter the teaching profession.

    Similarly, Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs) continue to provide funding opportunities aligned with the country's skills development priorities. These programmes often support qualifications linked to industries such as information technology, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, agriculture and media.

    For students pursuing specialised career paths, these opportunities can provide valuable financial support while helping to address national skills gaps.

    The importance of applying early

    One of the biggest misconceptions among learners is that bursary applications only open after matric results are released.

    In reality, many bursary programmes begin accepting applications months before final examinations take place. Some open as early as the first half of the year and close well before the matric examination period begins.

    Students who start researching opportunities early are often in a stronger position to submit complete applications, gather supporting documentation and meet eligibility requirements.

    Strong academic performance remains important, but many bursary providers also consider leadership involvement, community participation and career motivation when evaluating candidates.

    A growing opportunity for South African students

    The bursary landscape continues to evolve as government, private sector organisations and educational institutions work together to improve access to higher education.

    For students planning to study in 2027, there are more funding opportunities available than many realise. The key is understanding where to look, identifying opportunities that align with career goals and applying as early as possible.

    As South Africa continues to prioritise education, skills development and economic growth, bursaries will remain a critical mechanism for unlocking potential and creating opportunities for the next generation of professionals.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    Read more: Vodacom, Eskom, Nedbank, Allan Gray, Sasol, FundiConnect
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    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
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