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Closing dates for 2027 university applications
Key university application closing dates for 2027
While the general application window runs from April through to September or November 2026, deadlines may vary. Some of the earliest closings are just weeks away. Here’s an overview of confirmed dates learners should take note of:
- University of Pretoria (Tuks): 30 June 2026
- Stellenbosch University (Maties): 31 July 2026
- University of Cape Town (UCT): 31 July 2026
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU): 31 July 2026
- Tshwane University of Technology (TUT): 31 July 2026
- Durban University of Technology (DUT): 30 September 2026
- University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): 30 September 2026
- Rhodes University (RU): September 2026
- University of the Free State (UFS): 30 September 2026
- University of the Western Cape (UWC): 30 September 2026
- University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): 30 September 2026
- University of Limpopo (UL): 30 September 2026
- Vaal University of Technology (VUT): 30 September 2026
- Nelson Mandela University (NMU): Open from 13 April 2026 (closing date to be confirmed)
- University of Johannesburg (UJ): 31 October 2026
- Walter Sisulu University (WSU): 31 October 2026
- University of Mpumalanga (UMP): 30 November 2026
- University of South Africa (Unisa): Expected to open August/September 2026, closing November/December 2026
For high-demand programmes such as Medicine, Health Sciences, Law and Engineering, closing dates are typically earlier. Learners are advised to check course-specific requirements on each university's official website rather than relying on general institution deadlines.
Why applying early makes a difference
Learners do not need to wait for final matric results to apply. Applications submitted using Grade 11 or mid-year Grade 12 results are accepted at most institutions, with final admission subject to matric performance. There is no benefit to waiting, and significant risk in doing so.
What you need before you apply
Having documents ready before the application window opens can be the difference between a smooth process and a last-minute scramble. Most institutions require:
- a certified copy of the applicant's ID or passport,
- latest academic results (Grade 11 or current Grade 12),
- proof of residence,
- proof of application fee payment, where applicable.
Application fees typically range between R100 and R300, although some institutions waive these for certain applicants. Certain programmes may also require a portfolio of work, a letter of motivation or National Benchmark Test (NBT) results.
Apply to more than one institution
To improve the chances of acceptance, learners should apply to more than one institution. This provides flexibility and ensures that alternative options are available if a first-choice university or programme does not come through. Applying broadly is not a sign of indecision. It is good planning.
For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
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