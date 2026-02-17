Trending
Colleges accepting late applications for 2026
While many universities have closed general admissions for 2026, several colleges are still accepting late applications, offering a vital second chance for prospective learners to continue their education this year.
Flexible entry at leading colleges
A number of reputable private colleges across the country continue to accept late applications for a variety of programmes—from business and creative arts to technology and applied sciences.
Among those still open for late entry:
- AAA School of Advertising: Accepts late applications for undergraduate programmes through late February 2026.
- Act Cape Town: Enrolment open through March 2026 for its accredited acting courses.
- AFDA: Continues to accept applications for film, performance and media programmes.
- Rosebank College: Late applications are open online, with seats available across multiple campuses.
- The South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP): Open to late applications until late February 2026.
- Chefs Training and Innovation Academy: Accepting enrolments ahead of its February intake.
Other recognised institutions, such as Academy of Sound Engineering, Boston City Campus, Damelin, Milpark Education, Central Technical College and College SA, offer ongoing application windows that run year-round, making them viable options for late applicants.
Why it matters
Missing key application deadlines can be a major setback for students aiming to enter higher education. Late application routes help mitigate this by keeping doors open for those still planning their academic futures.
Colleges that accept late applications typically provide:
- Flexible deadlines, often extending into late February or March
- Programmes spanning certificates, diplomas and undergraduate fields
- Online and in-person study options.
What prospective students should know
Applicants should act quickly, as spots are limited and courses fill up fast. Before applying, candidates are advised to:
- Confirm programme acceptance and closing dates directly with the institution
- Prepare key documents such as ID, highest qualification results and proof of residence
- Submit applications before each college’s stated late deadline.
Spaces are limited, so it’s crucial to apply early!
Looking ahead
While some traditional universities closed general applications in late 2025, others offer limited late application opportunities for selected programmes, particularly through digital portals and targeted faculty intakes.
For students still considering their options for 2026, these colleges represent practical pathways for their ongoing tertiary studies, even after the standard admission cycle has passed.
