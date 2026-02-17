South Africa
    Colleges accepting late applications for 2026

    As the 2026 academic year gets underway, students who missed initial application deadlines still have opportunities to secure places at a range of private colleges in South Africa.
    Issued by FundiConnect
    17 Feb 2026
    17 Feb 2026
    Colleges accepting late applications for 2026

    While many universities have closed general admissions for 2026, several colleges are still accepting late applications, offering a vital second chance for prospective learners to continue their education this year.

    Flexible entry at leading colleges

    A number of reputable private colleges across the country continue to accept late applications for a variety of programmes—from business and creative arts to technology and applied sciences.

    Among those still open for late entry:

    Other recognised institutions, such as Academy of Sound Engineering, Boston City Campus, Damelin, Milpark Education, Central Technical College and College SA, offer ongoing application windows that run year-round, making them viable options for late applicants.

    Why it matters

    Missing key application deadlines can be a major setback for students aiming to enter higher education. Late application routes help mitigate this by keeping doors open for those still planning their academic futures.

    Colleges that accept late applications typically provide:

    • Flexible deadlines, often extending into late February or March
    • Programmes spanning certificates, diplomas and undergraduate fields
    • Online and in-person study options.

    What prospective students should know

    Applicants should act quickly, as spots are limited and courses fill up fast. Before applying, candidates are advised to:

    • Confirm programme acceptance and closing dates directly with the institution
    • Prepare key documents such as ID, highest qualification results and proof of residence
    • Submit applications before each college’s stated late deadline.

    Spaces are limited, so it’s crucial to apply early!

    Looking ahead

    While some traditional universities closed general applications in late 2025, others offer limited late application opportunities for selected programmes, particularly through digital portals and targeted faculty intakes.

    For students still considering their options for 2026, these colleges represent practical pathways for their ongoing tertiary studies, even after the standard admission cycle has passed.

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
