Top 10 TVET colleges in South Africa

Here are the Top 10 TVET Colleges students should consider applying to for the 2026 academic year:

1. Tshwane South TVET College (Gauteng)

A standout in Pretoria, Tshwane South TVET College combines modern facilities with strong local industry connections. It offers NC(V), Report 191, occupational programmes and distance learning across engineering, business and utility studies, making it ideal for students seeking technical and administrative skills.

2. False Bay TVET College (Western Cape)

Located around Cape Town, False Bay is lauded for its innovation in e-learning and inclusive education. It offers a broad range of N2–N6 certificates (electrical, motor mechanics, financial and HR management, hospitality, tourism), plus Higher Certificates in IT Service Management that are built for flexibility and relevance.

3. Ekurhuleni East TVET College (Gauteng)

With campuses in Springs, Kwa-Thema, and Daveyton, this college excels in artisan training and offers programmes in business, engineering, creative/social services and IT, which are tailored for those aiming for practical, trade-focused careers.

4. Elangeni TVET College (KwaZulu‑Natal)

Serving Durban and Pinetown, Elangeni TVET College delivers a community-oriented and rural-inclusive learning experience. Its extensive offerings range from agriculture, finance and office management to engineering, IT, hospitality, tourism and various learnerships.

5. Boland TVET College (Western Cape)

With campuses in Stellenbosch, Paarl and Worcester, Boland TVET College offers a peaceful, nature-rich setting with programmes in civil engineering, economic management, hospitality, agriculture, IT, social sciences and office management. This makes the college a balanced blend of academic and lifestyle appeal.

6. Mthashana TVET College (KwaZulu‑Natal)

Based in Vryheid, Nongoma, and Ulundi, Mthashana TVET College serves remote and rural communities. It focuses on NC(V) and Report 191 offerings in business and engineering - crucial for learners seeking regional accessibility.

7. College of Cape Town (Western Cape)

As one of the oldest TVET colleges in South Africa, the College of Cape Town boasts over 11,000 students and nine campuses serving Cape Town’s suburbs. It offers vocational and occupational programmes across art and design, beauty therapy, engineering, ICT, hospitality and more.

8. Port Elizabeth TVET College (Eastern Cape)

Situated in a key economic hub, Port Elizabeth TVET College delivers Nated programmes, NC(V), short courses, occupational programmes and even Second‑Chance Matric, positioned for those ready to engage with fast-growing industry streams.

9. South West Gauteng TVET College (Gauteng)

Operating across Soweto, Roodepoort and Randburg, this institution shines in business, engineering, utility studies (NTC levels 2–4), Report 191/N‑Programmes, learnerships and skills programmes. The college is particularly strong in design and IT innovation.

10. Central Johannesburg TVET College (Gauteng)

Located in the heart of Johannesburg, Central Johannesburg TVET College offers enterprise/business development, engineering technology, health and human services, ICT and e‑learning. This is especially convenient for urban students needing accessible, affordable and flexible education.

Note: Always check individual college websites for current applications, intake dates and programme specifics.

For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter or on Instagram.



