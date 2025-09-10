How to apply to NSFAS 2026

Applications for NSFAS are set to open soon and will likely run from September/October 2025 to December/January 2026.

Wondering how and where to get started on your application? Here's the breakdown on everything regarding NSFAS applications for the year 2026.

Requirements for NSFAS

In order to qualify for an NSFAS bursary, you need to meet the below requirements:

You must have a valid South African ID either in the form of an ID book or smart ID card (unfortunately, no foreign individuals are allowed to apply)



Your combined household income must not exceed R350,000 per annum



If you’re a disabled person, your household income cannot exceed R600,000 per annum



You’ll need to have passed grade 12 at a secondary institution for both university and TVET funding

Supporting documents

You’ll need supporting documents for your 2026 NSFAS application, including:

Certified copy of your ID or birth certificate



Certified copies of your parents, guardian/s or spouse’s IDs



Proof of either you or your parents/guardians’ income or 1 year’s IRP5. (If you are a SASSA grant recipient, no proof of income is needed)



Disabled persons must submit a completed and signed Disability Annexure A_2022.pdf Disability Annexure A Form



Recogonised Vulnerable Child by the Department of Social Development must provide a completed and signed NSFAS - Vulnerable Child Declaration - Official document.pdf Vulnerable Child Declaration Form



Retrenchment letter (if applicable)



Death certificate/s (if applicable)



Divorce decree (if applicable)

How to apply to NSFAS

Applying to NSFAS is simple once you know what steps to take. Here’s how the application process generally goes:

Create a myNSFAS account and click on ‘register’



Validate your information



Enter your personal details (such as your ID number, name, surname, email address, mobile number, etc.)



Create your password



Upload a copy of your South African ID



Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number



Proceed with your online application and follow the steps provided

Who does not qualify for NSFAS?

Certain students are not eligible for NSFAS. If you fall into any one of the below categories, you may not be able to apply for this bursary:

You who already receive full funding for your studies from sources other than NSFAS.



You have completed an undergraduate degree and are seeking funding for another undergraduate programme.



You have earned a certificate and want to pursue a second certificate qualification.



You have enrolled at private institutions.



You are studying for qualifications that are not approved by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) or accredited by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).

