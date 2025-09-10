South Africa
Education Bursaries, Scholarships & Finance
    How to apply to NSFAS 2026

    Students eager to acquire funding for the 2026 academic year are urged to start applying to the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) before it’s too late.
    10 Sep 2025
    Applications for NSFAS are set to open soon and will likely run from September/October 2025 to December/January 2026.

    Wondering how and where to get started on your application? The team at FundiConnect is here to give you the breakdown on everything regarding NSFAS applications for the year 2026.

    Requirements for NSFAS

    In order to qualify for an NSFAS bursary, you need to meet the below requirements:

    • You must have a valid South African ID either in the form of an ID book or smart ID card (unfortunately, no foreign individuals are allowed to apply)
    • Your combined household income must not exceed R350,000 per annum
    • If you’re a disabled person, your household income cannot exceed R600,000 per annum
    • You’ll need to have passed grade 12 at a secondary institution for both university and TVET funding

    Supporting documents

    You’ll need supporting documents for your 2026 NSFAS application, including:

    How to apply to NSFAS

    Applying to NSFAS is simple once you know what steps to take. Here’s how the application process generally goes:

    • Create a myNSFAS account and click on ‘register’
    • Validate your information
    • Enter your personal details (such as your ID number, name, surname, email address, mobile number, etc.)
    • Create your password
    • Upload a copy of your South African ID
    • Enter the OTP sent to your mobile number
    • Proceed with your online application and follow the steps provided

    Who does not qualify for NSFAS?

    Certain students are not eligible for NSFAS. If you fall into any one of the below categories, you may not be able to apply for this bursary:

    For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

    FundiConnect
    FundiConnect is South Africa's largest online student support platform, providing students with information about institutions, studies, careers, funding, products, and career resources.
