Social media rebrands: The failure - X, the insipid - Meta and the success - Instagram

Mark Baldwin, CEO of Digital , a web design and digital marketing agency, weighs in on the biggest social media platform rebrands of all time

Like all brands, social media platforms rebrand because of a change of ownership, internal corporate changes, market forces, technology, in reaction to competitors, or a blend of these reasons.

But some of these social media rebrands seem to make more sense than others, and have more effect.

While rebrands can benefit social media companies in multiple ways:

- Refresh public perception and generate buzz

- Signal a shift in company direction or values

- Distance the brand from past controversies

- Appeal to new or younger audiences

- Reflect technological advancements or new features

- Align with broader corporate strategies

- Simplify or modernise the brand identity

Have some of the biggest social media rebrands achieved those goals? Let’s take a closer look.

Goodbye Twitter, Hello X

The most obvious and probably the most influential social media platform rebrand of all time was Twitter becoming X in July 2023.

Since its launch in 2006, Twitter has grown to have more than 350 million users at its peak.

Twitter became so culturally relevant that the word ‘tweet’ even became a verb in the dictionary.

The ubiquity and influence of Twitter were such that it made its rebrand strategically relevant for those who used the platform to promote their own brands.

The name change was accompanied by various developments within the company, including structural changes, layoffs, and adjustments to how X sourced revenue since Elon Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022.

The name change may have had little effect on individual user experience but was significant to big brands for whom X was, and is, central to their customer journeys.

However, the rebranding effort may have fallen short of its goals.

Two months after the rebrand, a survey found that 69% of US users reported not wanting to call it X.

Even in 2024, multiple news outlets have noted that most people still refer to the platform as Twitter.

From a marketing perspective, the X rebrand could be described as a failure.

When users refuse to adopt a new name, it suggests a disconnect between the company's vision and its user base.

The birth of Meta

Another social media giant to rebrand around the same time was, of course, Facebook – now officially Meta.

Did the Cambridge Analytica scandal have anything to do with Facebook’s rebrand to Meta? Your guess is as good as mine.

The Cambridge Analytica scandal, which came to light in 2018, involved the harvesting of millions of Facebook users' personal data without their consent for political advertising purposes.

This breach of user trust had significant repercussions for the company.

In fact, customer trust in Facebook dropped 66% post-Cambridge Analytica. So to win that trust back, Mark Zuckerberg and his team created a brand-new brand name and identity, and even floated a new vision and mission.

Transitioning to Meta, Facebook began pursuing a new identity as an innovator. The concept of the “Metaverse” was born to generate new digital interactions that allowed individuals to manifest their creativity.

But did the rebrand float?

I think most individuals barely noticed the change.

Facebook – I mean Meta – is, by definition, a pretty immersive and clique-based user experience, so people tend to just keep doing what they do.

Besides, a degree of snow-blindness kicks in when it comes to the maneuverings of corporate giants.

Instagram becomes more Instagram

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. It also underwent one of the smartest social rebrands of all time.

When the new logo hit in 2016, some people loved it, some said they hated it, and many seemed confused. But everyone was talking about it – and that’s the litmus test of brand success.

I think the Instagram team thought the old logo was too, well, old - as in outdated.

The new logo was more minimalist and yet more abstract in a somehow futuristic, digital way. They nailed it, in my opinion.

Like all rebrands, some social media rebrands work better than others and have more effect than others – some of it good, and some of it not so good.

Unless a traditional brand ID is vital to the business because it provides a source of familiarity and thus brand reassurance, rebranding is essential to most businesses as the technology-driven marketing landscape shifts around them.

It's a landscape that only the biggest of the big social media brands have the power to change.

Valuable insights

From a marketing perspective, understanding these major rebrands offers valuable insights for businesses of all sizes.

The successes and failures of social media giants demonstrate that effective rebranding requires more than just a visual update – it demands alignment with user expectations and clear communication of value.

When advising our clients on brand refreshes, we always emphasise the importance of maintaining audience connection while evolving the brand identity.

Whether you're a global platform or a local business, the principles remain the same: authenticity and user experience should drive every branding decision.”