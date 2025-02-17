You’ve got this! Take control of your matric studies

There’s such a churn of emotions around writing matric exams. It’s one of the biggest academic moments of your life – not just the end of your school days, but the gateway to the adult life that you choose. However you look at it, whatever feelings arise for you, it’s an intense time. The greatest challenge is going to be how you manage yourself over the next few months so that you can walk into each exam with confidence and focus.

Performance and mindset go together. As you prepare for your matric exams, your state of mind is going to be every bit as important as the actions you take. You are part of a long continuum of young South Africans going through this rite of passage every year. While your matric story will be completely unique, you can still draw on the advice and mentorship of those who have gone before you. At the upcoming Sacap Matric Student Study Hacks webinar you can tap into some of that wisdom to make informed decisions about how you are going to approach your exams.

JP Moller, an educational psychologist and educator at Sacap (The South African College of Applied Psychology) is one of the presenters of the webinar and he says: “Matric can feel like facing a mountain – piles of pressure, notes, content, deadlines and uncertainties about how you are going to perform on the day. But there are ways to take control. After all, we climb a mountain a step at a time. What you need are powerful tools, science-backed strategies and real-world tips to help you manage your study time and your mental wellbeing while keeping a steady focus on your goals.”

The Sacap Matric Student Study Hacks webinar is a free, interactive, high-impact session that takes place on Saturday, 30 August 2025 from 10am to 11am. You will learn how to create a personalised study timetable and gain insights into understanding past paper trends and how to use them effectively. There will be a focus on unconventional study tricks and tips on time management in the exam room. Experts will also help you to develop a coaching mindset during exam season and share practical techniques to avoid burnout and anxiety.

Sacap educator, Adam Willemse, a former high school teacher, will show matric students how to use a new colour-coded emotion mapping to reflect on, prioritise and schedule their revision. He says: “We’re going to explore some smart ways to organise yourself and your studies that not just boost confidence but give you a real foundation for success. What also interests me are the methods that work so well for Gen Z, and we are going to be talking about how to become your own knowledge influencer over matric study time. It makes sense to use reels, TEDx talk and podcast formats to teach yourself but it doesn’t replace good old bum in chair studying. Yet, studying doesn’t have to be boring. You can create compelling summaries that help you remember the work."

Coaching yourself to matric success

Behind every stunning athletic performance is a great coach. Their role is to keep the performer focused on the goal and implementing the agreed strategy step by step. Coaches help performers to problem-solve, steadfastly believing in them and tirelessly encouraging them, especially when times get tough. Willemse says: “Adopting a coaching mindset while you navigate exam season is an effective tool for integrating your state of mind with your desired performance. This means focusing on the wins, even the small ones, and quickly letting go of any losses so that you stay on track. It enables you to celebrate the victories and see the failures not as such, but as opportunities to learn and tweak your strategies and methods.

“When you are coaching yourself, you can use stress as a teacher and motivator instead of getting overwhelmed. A coaching mindset empowers you to use the stones that are thrown at you to build your empire, not to break you down. Writing matric exams is going to be unavoidable come October, so make lemonade from this lemon. Developing a coaching mindset to get you through the next months is going to help you be in control of your emotions and behaviours.”

Another big advantage of coaching yourself is that you naturally take a holistic view about achieving your performance goal. While having a study plan, managing your time and sitting down to study are key, so is your overall well being. To perform at your best, you are also going to need to focus on healthy eating, staying hydrated, being physically active and getting sufficient sleep. Regular breaks are important to refresh your mind and stay balanced. You still need to have space and time to do some of the things that make you happy. Some students may need to put extra effort into their mental health, using mindfulness exercises and stress-relief techniques to soothe anxiety and maintain calm.

Moller concludes: “The important thing to remember is that you have arrived at this matric moment in your life because you are ready for this challenge. We also need to keep things in perspective. Your whole life ahead is not hinging on every moment, or on each exam. You are not alone in this, and if you feel like you need help to cope, it’s important to reach out to a trusted adult or friend. Often, all it takes is really simple support to get you back on the road to doing your best. So, plan well and organise yourself well, and then stay flexible and adaptable as the process unfolds.”

Matric students are invited to join Moller and Willemse at the Sacap Matric Student Study Hacks webinar on Saturday, 30 August 2025 from 10am to 11am. Register for free here.



