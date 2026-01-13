South African school calendar dates for 2026

With a full schedule that balances teaching time, assessments, extracurricular activities and well-timed school breaks, the 2026 calendar has been structured to support meaningful learning while allowing space for rest and recovery.

A full academic year with added flexibility

The 2026 calendar spans 43 weeks, covering 205 (209) days in total, of which 200 (204) are official school days. An important feature of the year ahead is the inclusion of additional school holidays, which result from public holidays falling on Sundays and being observed on the following Monday, in line with the Public Holidays Act of 1994.

These additional breaks provide welcome breathing room for learners and educators, helping to prevent burnout and supporting sustained performance across all four terms.

2026 public school calendar at a glance

The public school year officially starts on Wednesday, 14 January 2026, and ends on Wednesday, 9 December 2026. Below is an overview of how the year is structured.

Key dates for public schools:

Term 1:

Schools open on 14 January and close on 27 March 2026.

This term includes Human Rights Day on 21 March, followed by the Easter holiday period, with schools closing from 30 March to 7 April 2026.

Term 2:

Term 2 runs from 8 April to 26 June 2026.

Learners will observe Freedom Day, Workers’ Day, Youth Day and a special school holiday on 15 June, before the mid-year break from 29 June to 20 July 2026.

Term 3:

The third term begins on 21 July and ends on 23 September 2026.

National Women’s Day falls on 9 August, with an additional special school holiday on 10 August, followed by Heritage Day on 24 September. Schools then close from 25 September to 5 October 2026.

Term 4:

The final stretch of the academic year runs from 6 October to 9 December 2026, followed by administration days on 10 and 11 December. The year concludes with the December public holidays, including the Day of Reconciliation and Christmas.

Summary of public school teaching time in 2026

Across the four terms, the year delivers a consistent balance between teaching weeks and rest periods:

Term 1: 11 weeks



Term 2: 12 weeks



Term 3: 10 weeks



Term 4: 10 weeks

This structure supports curriculum coverage while allowing time for revision, assessment preparation and learner well-being.

What About IEB Schools?

Independent schools following the IEB curriculum do not operate on a single national calendar. While many align closely with the public school dates, others follow regional or association calendars.

In the Central Region (covering Gauteng, the Free State, North West and Northern Cape), most ISASA-affiliated schools use a three-term or four-term calendar as a guideline. These calendars typically begin in mid-January and conclude in early December, with structured half-term breaks and observance of major public holidays such as Human Rights Day, Youth Day and Heritage Day.

Parents of learners at IEB schools are encouraged to confirm specific dates directly with their school, as start and end dates may differ slightly.

Planning ahead makes all the difference

The release of the 2026 school calendar offers more than just dates. It provides an opportunity for families to plan proactively, whether that means setting study routines, preparing for exam periods, organising childcare during holidays or mapping out post-school options.

As learners move through the school system, especially in senior grades, early planning can ease pressure and create space for focused academic progress and personal growth.

Staying informed about the school year ahead is one of the simplest ways to support learner success in 2026 and beyond.

