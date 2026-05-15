For many South African learners, applying to university is already stressful enough without the added pressure of application fees. Between transport costs, document certification, data expenses and registration preparations, every rand matters, especially for students applying to multiple institutions.

The good news is that several South African universities are continuing to waive online application fees for the 2026 academic year, helping to make higher education more accessible for financially constrained families.

As the 2027 university application season officially opens, this presents a valuable opportunity for learners to apply strategically without being limited by cost barriers.

Why application fees matter

While university application fees may seem small individually, they quickly add up. Many students apply to five or more institutions to improve their chances of acceptance, meaning costs can easily run into hundreds, or even thousands, of rands.

For households already under financial strain, those fees can become a deciding factor in where, or whether, a learner applies at all.

This is why fee-free applications are more than just a convenience. They play an important role in widening access to higher education and encouraging students to explore more opportunities.

Universities with no application fees in 2026

Based on the latest available 2026 application information, the following public universities currently offer free online applications for South African students:

University of Johannesburg



University of the Free State



University of the Western Cape



Central University of Technology



Nelson Mandela University



Walter Sisulu University



University of the Western Cape



Cape Peninsula University of Technology (online applications only)

Some universities may still charge fees for manual applications, international applicants or late submissions, meaning students should always check official university websites before applying.

What learners should do before applying

Before submitting any application, learners should make sure they have:

Certified copies of their ID documents



Their latest Grade 11 or matric results



Proof of residence, where required



A working email address and cellphone number



Research into APS requirements and programme-specific criteria

Students should also pay close attention to faculty closing dates. While many universities close general applications around September or October, competitive programmes such as medicine, health sciences and architecture often close much earlier.

The bottom line

For South African students hoping to study in 2027, universities with no application fees offer a valuable chance to keep costs down while expanding their options.

In an economy where affordability remains a major challenge, these institutions are helping to remove one of the first financial barriers students face on their higher education journey.

The key now is preparation. Applying early, researching requirements carefully and taking advantage of fee-free opportunities could make all the difference when application season closes.

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