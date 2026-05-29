Western Cape outage shock: Are you in the 16% still without power?

Electricity has been restored to 84% of communities affected by severe weather that caused widespread damage across parts of the Western Cape earlier this month.

Source: Pexels.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has concluded a four-day assessment of some of the province’s hardest-hit areas, where extensive infrastructure damage was recorded. The assessment covered key roads, bridges and farming communities across the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Overberg and Garden Route districts, as recovery and repair efforts continue across the region.

“The scale of the devastation is immense. Despite this, our officials are hard at work repairing damaged infrastructure as quickly as possible,” Winde reported on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

The Premier noted that steady progress has been made, highlighting the reopening of the Vredendal Bridge to one-way traffic ahead of schedule.

He commended those involved in this project, and the many others currently underway across the province, for their commitment and hard work.

Co-ordinated recovery efforts

During the assessment visits, Winde was joined by several provincial MECs, including disaster-management officials, mayors, municipal managers, and representatives from NGOs.

The delegation visited Malmesbury, Klawer Bridge, Vredendal Bridge, Clanwilliam Dam, Citrusdal, Algeria, Piketberg, Gouda, Op-Die-Berg, Ceres, Rawsonville, Worcester, McGregor Bridge and Red Bridge.

The Premier said electricity restoration remains a key focus for the provincial government, noting that he chairs daily meetings with Eskom Western Cape leadership to monitor progress.

He reported that Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy, Samantha Graham-Maré has also attended the daily briefings and assured the province of regular public updates.

According to Eskom’s latest estimates released on 28 May 2026, several affected areas are expected to be reconnected over the coming weeks.

In the Cape Winelands, power restoration is expected by 29 May for Hexrivier and Villiersdorp, while Chavonnes farms and Badsberg farms are expected to be restored by 5 June.

Boskloof and Romansrivier are expected to be restored by 26 June.

In the Garden Route, Gouna is expected to be restored by 31 May, while Herbertsdale and Jakkeslvlei are scheduled for 10 June.

Areas including Askop, Buffelsnek, Brackenhill, Fisanthoek, Harkerville and Klein Bavaria are expected to be restored by 25 June, while Garden of Eden is expected to be restored by 25 July.

In the Overberg, the utility estimated that Hemel-en-Aarde, Riviersonderend farms, Papiesvlei and Stanford farms will be restored by 29 May, while Buffelsjagsrivier is expected by 5 June.

On the West Coast, Algeria, Citrusdal farms and Du Pont are expected to be restored by 5 June, while Noordhoek farms are estimated for 12 June.

Hope amid recovery

"We fully appreciate and understand the frustrations of residents who have had to endure extended periods of power outages. We apologise for any inconvenience and will always endeavour to keep affected communities abreast of developments as we receive updates from Eskom and other stakeholders. We know that this is a frustrating and unbearable situation," Winde said.

While the devastation is vast, Winde said stories of hope and collaboration keep the provincial government moving forward.

"I met with several of our healthcare workers in the Op-Die-Berg area who were left stranded by the heavy rain and flooding.

“Officials at a local school, Skurweberg Senior Secondary, thought nothing of giving them shelter and food, as they waited for the worst of the weather to pass.

“I am also blown away by how residents, business owners and farmers have stepped in to help. Whether it is offering equipment to assist Eskom teams or feeding disaster-management officials and those most in need, this is what makes the Western Cape the extraordinary region that it is,” the Premier said.

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said recovery teams are working around the clock to meet critical targets.

“Our absolute priority remains safely reconnecting communities, and we are pushing hard to meet critical targets. The McGregor Bridge will be repaired by early June as rock fill and asphalt layers wrap up,” Simmers said.

He added that structural assessments are underway at the Klawer Bridge to confirm a temporary pedestrian access date by 29 May, while slope stabilisation work on the Cango Caves Road is progressing well, with debris clearance targeted for 5 June, before final safety checks.