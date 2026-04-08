2027 university application dates: Everything you need to know

As South Africa’s 2027 university application season opens, thousands of learners are preparing to take the next step towards higher education. While the process may seem simple on the surface, understanding key dates, requirements and timelines is critical to ensuring a successful application.

Most universities open applications from 1 April 2026, with deadlines varying depending on the institution and programme. For competitive courses, closing dates can arrive much sooner than expected, making early preparation essential.

Key university application dates for 2027

While there is a general application window between April and September, each university sets its own deadlines. Below are key confirmed dates learners should take note of:

These dates highlight an important trend: while some institutions remain open until September, others close much earlier, especially for high-demand programmes such as medicine, law and engineering.

Why applying early matters

One of the most common mistakes learners make is waiting until the last minute. However, many universities begin reviewing applications as they are received, and space in competitive programmes can fill up quickly.

Learners can apply using their Grade 11 or latest Grade 12 results, with final admission dependent on their matric performance. This means there is no reason to delay.

What you need before you apply

Preparation plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth application process. Before applying, learners should have:

A certified copy of their ID



Their latest academic results



Proof of residence



Application fee payment, where required

Application fees typically range between R100 and R300, although some institutions may waive fees for certain applicants.

Choosing the right course and institution

Applying to university is not just about meeting deadlines. It is about making informed decisions that align with your strengths, interests and long-term goals.

Learners are encouraged to research institutions carefully and consider a range of options, including traditional universities, universities of technology and TVET colleges.

Apply to more than one institution

To improve your chances of acceptance, it is advisable to apply to multiple institutions. This provides flexibility and ensures that you have alternative options if your first choice is not successful.

Stay informed after applying

Submitting your application is only one part of the journey. Universities may request additional documents or require further steps, such as placement tests or interviews.

Staying informed and responding quickly to any communication is essential to securing your place.

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