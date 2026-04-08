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2027 university application dates: Everything you need to know
Most universities open applications from 1 April 2026, with deadlines varying depending on the institution and programme. For competitive courses, closing dates can arrive much sooner than expected, making early preparation essential.
Key university application dates for 2027
While there is a general application window between April and September, each university sets its own deadlines. Below are key confirmed dates learners should take note of:
- Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT): Applications are anticipated to open around May 2026 to August 2026
- Central University of Technology (CUT): April 2026 to September 2026
- Durban University of Technology (DUT): 1 March 2026 to 30 September 2026
- Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT): January 2026 to 30 September 2026
- Nelson Mandela University (NMU): Application open on 13 April 2026
- North-West University: Applications are set to open 1 June 2026 with closing dates yet to be announced
- Rhodes University (RU): April 2026 to September 2026
- Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University (SMU): 1 April 2026 to 31 July 2026
- Sol Plaatje University (SPU): Applications are expected to open in April/May 2026 and will run through to November 2026
- Stellenbosch University (Maties): 1 April 2026 to 31 July 2026
- Tshwane University of Technology (TUT): 3 April 2026 to 31 July 2026
- University of Cape Town (UCT): 1 April 2026 to 31 July 2026
- University of Fort Hare (UFH): April 2026 to November 2026
- University of Johannesburg (UJ): 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2026
- University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN): 1 March 2026 to 30 September 2026
- University of Limpopo (UL): 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026
- University of Mpumalanga (UMP): 1 June 2026 to 30 November 2026
- University of Pretoria (Tuks): 1 April 2026 to 30 June 2026
- University of South Africa (Unisa): Applications are expected to open around August/September 2026 and will close in November’/December 2026.
- University of the Free State (UFS): 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026
- University of the Western Cape (UWC): 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026
- University of the Witwatersrand (Wits): 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026
- University of Venda (Univen): 1 May 2026 to September 2026
- Vaal University of Technology (VUT): 1 April 2026 to 30 September 2026
- Walter Sisulu University (WSU): 1 April 2026 to 31 October 2026
These dates highlight an important trend: while some institutions remain open until September, others close much earlier, especially for high-demand programmes such as medicine, law and engineering.
Why applying early matters
One of the most common mistakes learners make is waiting until the last minute. However, many universities begin reviewing applications as they are received, and space in competitive programmes can fill up quickly.
Learners can apply using their Grade 11 or latest Grade 12 results, with final admission dependent on their matric performance. This means there is no reason to delay.
What you need before you apply
Preparation plays a critical role in ensuring a smooth application process. Before applying, learners should have:
- A certified copy of their ID
- Their latest academic results
- Proof of residence
- Application fee payment, where required
Application fees typically range between R100 and R300, although some institutions may waive fees for certain applicants.
Choosing the right course and institution
Applying to university is not just about meeting deadlines. It is about making informed decisions that align with your strengths, interests and long-term goals.
Learners are encouraged to research institutions carefully and consider a range of options, including traditional universities, universities of technology and TVET colleges.
Apply to more than one institution
To improve your chances of acceptance, it is advisable to apply to multiple institutions. This provides flexibility and ensures that you have alternative options if your first choice is not successful.
Stay informed after applying
Submitting your application is only one part of the journey. Universities may request additional documents or require further steps, such as placement tests or interviews.
Staying informed and responding quickly to any communication is essential to securing your place.
For more information, visit www.fundiconnect.co.za. You can also follow FundiConnect on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
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