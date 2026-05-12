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    Media24 recognised at INMA Global Media Awards

    Media24’s Saturday Night Fitness campaign was awarded gold for Best Use of an Event to Build a News Brand at the INMA Global Media Awards on Thursday evening. The campaign also earned Media24 the title of Best in Africa. Media24 general managers Jerusha Raath (English Media) and Tammy van Zyl (Afrikaans Media) accepted the awards at the ceremony in Berlin.
    Issued by Media24
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    Media24 recognised at INMA Global Media Awards

    The Saturday Night Fitness initiative, a collaboration between Media24’s Advertising & Content Marketing team and News24, used fitness and entertainment to connect with audiences in a meaningful way. The campaign demonstrated how live events can build trust, foster connection and strengthen brand loyalty.

    Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer at Media24, said: “This recognition highlights the importance of creativity and events in building connections. In today’s experience economy, audiences value meaningful interactions. Saturday Night Fitness created a shared moment of energy and connection, showing how live experiences can resonate with audiences and build trust.”

    The campaign reflects Media24’s ability to use its platforms and audience insights to create integrated solutions for clients. As outlined in Media24’s recent insights on event sponsorship, live experiences are an effective way for brands to build emotional connections and long-term loyalty. Saturday Night Fitness brought this to life by turning a fitness event into a community-driven experience aligned with News24’s values.

    The INMA Global Media Awards recognise innovation in news media and attracted entries from 40 countries this year. Media24’s recognition as Best in Africa highlights its role in the region’s media landscape.

    Partner with Media24

    Media24 invites brands to collaborate on creating meaningful experiences that connect with audiences. To learn more about how experiential marketing can work for your brand, visit advertising.media24.com.

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    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
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