Subscribe & Follow
Jobs
- Senior Digital Marketing Manager Johannesburg
- Bookkeeper Illovo, Johannesburg
- Area Manager Centurion
- Graphic Design Interns Johannesburg
- Creative Strategist Johannesburg
- Senior Copywriter Cape Town
- Flagpersons Centurion
- Digital Content & Project Specialist Johannesburg
- Senior Human Resources Consultant Johannesburg
- Communication Intern Boksburg
Media24 recognised at INMA Global Media Awards
The Saturday Night Fitness initiative, a collaboration between Media24’s Advertising & Content Marketing team and News24, used fitness and entertainment to connect with audiences in a meaningful way. The campaign demonstrated how live events can build trust, foster connection and strengthen brand loyalty.
Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer at Media24, said: “This recognition highlights the importance of creativity and events in building connections. In today’s experience economy, audiences value meaningful interactions. Saturday Night Fitness created a shared moment of energy and connection, showing how live experiences can resonate with audiences and build trust.”
The campaign reflects Media24’s ability to use its platforms and audience insights to create integrated solutions for clients. As outlined in Media24’s recent insights on event sponsorship, live experiences are an effective way for brands to build emotional connections and long-term loyalty. Saturday Night Fitness brought this to life by turning a fitness event into a community-driven experience aligned with News24’s values.
The INMA Global Media Awards recognise innovation in news media and attracted entries from 40 countries this year. Media24’s recognition as Best in Africa highlights its role in the region’s media landscape.
Partner with Media24
Media24 invites brands to collaborate on creating meaningful experiences that connect with audiences. To learn more about how experiential marketing can work for your brand, visit advertising.media24.com.
- Media24 recognised at INMA Global Media Awards12 May 10:13
- Daily Sun is still Mzansi’s trusted voice30 Mar 09:29
- Eat Out launches Neighbourhood Gems, a chef-driven restaurant recognition platform24 Oct 11:13
- Woolworths Taste triumphs in New York22 Oct 09:43
- Media24 launches enterprise subscriptions21 Oct 10:36