Daily Sun is still Mzansi’s trusted voice

Twenty years strong and still growing in the digital space. One thing remains: Daily Sun is the voice of the people.

Something powerful happens when a media brand earns the trust of millions over two decades. Daily Sun knows this truth intimately. As South Africa’s beloved People’s Paper for over 20 years, the brand has built relationships with communities across the country.

Now, as Publisher of the Year at the 2025 Bookmark Awards and listed among South Africa’s trusted news brands in the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism’s Digital News Report, Daily Sun proves those relationships translate beautifully into the digital space.

And with the move to digital, the publication still strives to be the ‘Voice of the People’.

Daily Sun engages with over 3.5 million South Africans across social media platforms – Facebook, TikTok and half a million of them on WhatsApp. More than two million readers also visit the website regularly. This is active participation from an audience that trusts where they get their news, entertainment, and voice.

The proof lives in how the audience responds

When Daily Sun asked South Africa to celebrate the Gogo & Mkhulu of the Year, honouring the grandparents who hold communities together, nearly 1.2 million people responded. Families wrote heartfelt nominations. Communities rallied behind their heroes. Over 857,000 read every story while more than a million engaged on Facebook, sharing memories of their own gogos and mkhulus.

Daily Sun then invited Mzansi brides to share their wedding journeys, and a quarter million South Africans followed along, invested in the brides’ joy. Seventeen thousand voted in WhatsApp polls. Scores of brides trusted Daily Sun with their deeply personal moments.

Most recently, when the #DailySunMasithandane campaign rolled out to celebrate the month of love in four cities, thousands of people showed up. The campaign aimed to show the brand’s appreciation for its audience.

The project extended into a call-to-action for readers to share their love stories. And the stories poured in: couples navigating unemployment together, partners caring for each other through illness, people who found love in unexpected places.

Three campaigns. Three different moments in South African life. One truth: when Daily Sun creates space for people to celebrate their communities and share their stories, they show up.

South Africa’s most valuable consumer audience

From Limpopo to Khayelitsha, across language groups and income brackets, through townships and suburbs, Daily Sun connects authentically with South Africans. Multi-generational households. Young professionals. Aspiring couples. Business owners. A diverse spectrum of the country’s largest consumer segment.

Two decades of fighting for communities

“Daily Sun is not only about local communities, but we are part of them,” explains Editor Amos Mananyetso. “We don’t only report about the problems that communities face daily; we fight on their behalf to get the lights working again, water flowing again, clinics working properly, and SASSA doing their work effectively.”

Through SunPower, when taps run dry, Daily Sun demands accountability. When clinics fail communities, Daily Sun forces answers. When government services collapse, Daily Sun fights back.

Marketing manager Kabelo Mekoa describes Daily Sun as “a fledgling heritage brand”.

“Our audience experience Daily Sun as part of the fabric of their daily lives: as their source of news, entertainment, as well as a channel to give voice and expression to the authentic experiences in our townships, celebrity culture, our love for soccer and much more,” says Mekoa.

Partner with Daily Sun

Sales and advertising:

Craig Nicholson | moc.42aidem@1noslohcin.giarc

Marketing partnerships:

Kabelo Mekoa | moc.42aidem@aokem.olebak

Editorial enquiries:

Nthabiseng Sello | moc.42aidem@olles.gnesibahtn



