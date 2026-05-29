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UCT GSB’s Camille Meyer named a Poets&Quants 2026 Best 40-Under-40 Professor
Associate Professor Camille Meyer of the University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has been named to the Poets&Quants 2026 Best 40-Under-40 Business Professors list.
In its 2026 profile, Poets&Quants highlights Meyer’s contribution to senior leadership education and to teaching and research at the intersection of innovation, governance and sustainability, with a focus on how business can support more inclusive and regenerative economic systems. The profile also notes his leadership of the UCT GSB EMBA, recently recognised as the best EMBA in Africa and the Middle East.
At UCT GSB, Meyer teaches and researches social innovation and entrepreneurship through an interdisciplinary lens, with a focus on the entrepreneurial, financial and ethical processes involved in managing social innovations and natural resources.
“I’m honoured by the recognition, particularly because it reflects the community I work with at UCT GSB. Working with our Executive MBA students, faculty, managers and corporate leaders continues to shape how I think about learning, leadership and impact. Teaching and researching in Africa has also sharpened my focus on how innovation, entrepreneurship and collective action can contribute to more inclusive and regenerative economic systems.”
Poets&Quants’ annual list recognises business school professors under 40 for their impact on students, teaching, scholarship and broader influence in business education.
- UCT GSB’s Camille Meyer named a Poets&Quants 2026 Best 40-Under-40 Professor29 May 11:03
- UCT GSB Executive Education recognised in Financial Times 2026 rankings20 May 14:24
- UCT's EMBA ranks 1st in the region and among the world's best in 2 international rankings07 May 10:16
- The University of Cape Town MBA cements its position as a global leader in teaching sustainability and impact11 Nov 13:15
- UCT GSB and TETA launch game-changing skills programme17 Jun 12:26