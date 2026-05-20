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UCT GSB Executive Education recognised in Financial Times 2026 rankings
The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has again been included the Financial Times Executive Education 2026 rankings, with its open-enrolment programmes ranked 71st globally and its customised programmes ranked 86th globally.
The result provides an external benchmark across UCT GSB’s executive education offering, spanning programmes for individual professionals and learning designed with organisations around their specific contexts and needs.
In the open-enrolment ranking, UCT GSB’s stronger measures this year included quality of participants, international participant mix and revenue growth. In the customised ranking, the school’s more competitive measures included international clients, overseas programmes, partner schools and faculty diversity.
“To be ranked for the 17th consecutive year is a wonderful affirmation that our Executive Education portfolio continues to find global relevance with leaders operating in ever more complex environments. We continue to see tremendous growth in demand that I believe is directly linked to our collaborative and solutions-orientated approach,” said Rayner Canning, director of Business Development
The Financial Times Executive Education rankings combine participant and client feedback with school-reported data across measures linked to programme design, teaching quality, participant and client profile, international reach and post-programme follow-through.
For UCT GSB, the 2026 result affirms the school's continued standing in the international executive education landscape.
“We are very proud of this global recognition but even more proud of the fact that UCT GSB Executive Education are continuously able to translate bespoke learning design plans via high-quality programme delivery and effective academic learning journeys into leadership practice and action to solve organisational complexities. The successful orchestration of such leadership journeys into reflective leadership and organisational experiences would not have been possible without our dedicated and passionate team players in the Business Development and Executive Education ecosystem.
In the Executive Education open market space, we rely heavily on the insights from our clients, delegates and alumni on their business challenges and successes. It remains imperative for us as executive education partners to stay relevant with new, innovative and sustainable leadership tools, methodologies and enhance the learning through practical and real case studies and intentional action learning projects to support these leaders for transformative and sustainable individual leadership and business growth,” says Jodie Martin, head: Executive Education.
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