South Africa
Education Higher Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

University of PretoriaBullion PR & CommunicationUCT Graduate School of BusinessNorthlink CollegeGordon Institute of Business ScienceNorth-West University (NWU)AfdaFundiConnectCoronationMilpark EducationWaterfall School of BusinessVarsity VibeMedihelpRichfieldEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    UCT GSB Executive Education recognised in Financial Times 2026 rankings

    UCT GSB has been included in both Financial Times Executive Education 2026 rankings, with its open-enrolment programmes placed 71st globally and its customised programmes placed 86th globally.
    Issued by UCT Graduate School of Business
    20 May 2026
    20 May 2026
    UCT GSB Executive Education recognised in Financial Times 2026 rankings

    The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (UCT GSB) has again been included the Financial Times Executive Education 2026 rankings, with its open-enrolment programmes ranked 71st globally and its customised programmes ranked 86th globally.

    The result provides an external benchmark across UCT GSB’s executive education offering, spanning programmes for individual professionals and learning designed with organisations around their specific contexts and needs.

    In the open-enrolment ranking, UCT GSB’s stronger measures this year included quality of participants, international participant mix and revenue growth. In the customised ranking, the school’s more competitive measures included international clients, overseas programmes, partner schools and faculty diversity.

    UCT GSB Executive Education recognised in Financial Times 2026 rankings

    “To be ranked for the 17th consecutive year is a wonderful affirmation that our Executive Education portfolio continues to find global relevance with leaders operating in ever more complex environments. We continue to see tremendous growth in demand that I believe is directly linked to our collaborative and solutions-orientated approach,” said Rayner Canning, director of Business Development

    The Financial Times Executive Education rankings combine participant and client feedback with school-reported data across measures linked to programme design, teaching quality, participant and client profile, international reach and post-programme follow-through.

    For UCT GSB, the 2026 result affirms the school's continued standing in the international executive education landscape.

    “We are very proud of this global recognition but even more proud of the fact that UCT GSB Executive Education are continuously able to translate bespoke learning design plans via high-quality programme delivery and effective academic learning journeys into leadership practice and action to solve organisational complexities. The successful orchestration of such leadership journeys into reflective leadership and organisational experiences would not have been possible without our dedicated and passionate team players in the Business Development and Executive Education ecosystem.

    In the Executive Education open market space, we rely heavily on the insights from our clients, delegates and alumni on their business challenges and successes. It remains imperative for us as executive education partners to stay relevant with new, innovative and sustainable leadership tools, methodologies and enhance the learning through practical and real case studies and intentional action learning projects to support these leaders for transformative and sustainable individual leadership and business growth,” says Jodie Martin, head: Executive Education.

    Read more: UCT GSB, Financial Times, Jodie Martin, Rayner Canning
    Share this article
    UCT Graduate School of Business
    The University of Cape Town Graduate School of Business (GSB) is recognised as one of the best business schools in the world. Its innovative approaches to teaching and learning and commitment to relevance and social impact set it apart from most.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz