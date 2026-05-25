Unlocking trust and attention: Media24 leads the way for advertisers

Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing recently hosted client showcase events in Durban, Johannesburg and Cape Town that didn’t pull punches. Under the theme “Unlocking trust and attention in the AI era,” the sessions delivered an uncomfortable truth: the internet advertisers have relied on for two decades is being systematically dismantled.

Juan Señor, president of INNOVATION Media Consulting, opened with a stark reality check. “2026 is 1998,” he told the room. Just as Google transformed everything in the late 90s, we’re living through that same magnitude of disruption right now. ChatGPT is the fastest-growing consumer software application in history. But here’s what makes this moment different: it’s not designed to send traffic; it’s designed to replace it completely.

Juan Señor

The implications hit hard. AI answers questions directly, keeping users inside the interface instead of clicking through to sites. Platform referral traffic is collapsing. The business models built on impressions, social reach and search rankings? Señor was blunt: “The past is gone.”

Truth becomes the scarcest commodity

The numbers Señor shared paint a troubling picture. Sixty percent of online content is now synthetic or AI-generated. Language models hallucinate incorrect information up to 2% of the time. In this landscape, truth has become the scarcest commodity in the marketplace. That transforms everything for journalism. The handcrafted, human, verified kind stops being a commodity and becomes a premium product overnight. Publishers with editorial integrity and track records suddenly hold the cards.

“In an age of lies, we’re going to be telling the truth,” Señor closed. This wasn’t a platitude. It was a business strategy.

From clicks to clocks

The showcase moved from theory to proof with engagement data that made people sit up. While global benchmarks show the average time spent on publisher articles sits at 40 to 60 seconds, Media24’s numbers tell a completely different story.

Media24 Engagement

Daily Sun: 4 minutes 27 seconds per session

News24: 7 minutes 56 seconds

Netwerk24: 16 minutes 11 seconds

Señor’s framework was simple: stop counting clicks, start measuring clocks. The shift from impressions to verified time spent is already happening. The question is whether advertisers adapt now or get left behind.

The $26bn problem

Twenty-six billion dollars gets lost annually to fraud, click farms, bot traffic and purchased followers that deliver zero actual business value.

Meanwhile, video placements in Media24’s trusted publisher environments command three to five times higher CPMs while delivering 40% better conversion rates. Existing social creative runs with three times better engagement here because ads get 12 seconds of on-screen time compared to 1.5 seconds on social platforms.

Platforms like Alles/All That connect brands with high-intent audiences who are ready to buy, not just browse. Shop24, launching on 1 June, will add another powerful channel.

Platform proof

Each Media24 platform demonstrated what verified attention looks like in practice. Daily Sun showcased loyalty you can’t manufacture: 94% of readers have read it before, and 90% are still reading it regularly. The WhatsApp community of 500,000 active users drives above-average engagement on commercial campaigns. The approach is straightforward but powerful: speak with your audience, not at them.

News24 has been around since 1998. It’s survived every platform shift on one word: trust. When AI can generate plausible-sounding misinformation at an industrial scale, that quarter-century track record becomes advertisers’ brand safety net. Netwerk24 delivers the most engaged Afrikaans audience in the country, with readers willingly spending over 16 minutes per visit on premium lifestyle and cultural content.

Performance through trust

Nerisa Coetzee, chief revenue officer at Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing, framed the choice facing advertisers clearly. “The AI era demands a shift from chasing vanity metrics to securing measurable, engaged attention. At Media24, we’re offering trust, credibility and performance. Our platforms deliver verified attention that drives real results.”

The showcase’s message came through loud and clear. Advertisers can keep renting attention they can’t verify from platforms built on shifting ground. Or they can start buying time they can actually measure in environments where performance runs through trust, not around it.

As Señor put it, this is the beginning of a new forever. The winners won’t be those who wait to see how it plays out. They’ll be the ones who adapt now.

Contact your Media24 account manager or visit Media24 Advertising & Content Marketing to find out how.



