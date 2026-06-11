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Media24 launches new corporate subscription bundle with The Wall Street Journal
“This partnership marks a defining moment for the South African corporate media landscape,” says Madelein Venter, GM of Marketing and Subscriptions for Media24’s Media division. “By bundling News24, Landbou.com and Netwerk24’s unrivalled local coverage with The Wall Street Journal’s global financial and business intelligence, we are giving decision-makers in South Africa a single, powerful subscription that keeps them informed from Johannesburg to New York. This is world-class insight, delivered locally.”
Four world-class newsrooms, one powerful subscription
As South Africa's largest digital news subscription platform, News24 brings over two decades of authoritative business coverage – including real-time JSE market analysis, SARB monetary policy reporting, and the political and economic developments shaping the local financial landscape. Netwerk24 delivers this depth in Afrikaans with skilled and dedicated business journalists, while Landbou.com provides comprehensive coverage of the agricultural sector – from local crop estimates and livestock markets to land prices and agricultural policy.
The Wall Street Journal, with 137 years of excellence and multiple Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists, complements this with unmatched global financial journalism – from U.S. Federal Reserve policy analysis and international banking trends to global mergers and acquisitions, private equity, capital markets intelligence, and the latest in technology and fintech innovation.
The strategic advantage for South African decision-makers
In today’s interconnected markets, local and global intelligence have become inseparable. This bundle equips corporate teams to understand how U.S. Federal policy movements affect the rand and local interest rates, track JSE-listed companies alongside their global sector peers, monitor international banking and fintech trends while navigating local regulations, and follow commodity markets such as gold and platinum with both local and global context.
This bundle offers corporate clients a streamlined solution for keeping their teams comprehensively informed under one centrally managed subscription agreement. This offer will soon also be made available to individual subscribers.
If you or your organisation are interested in partnering with SA’s leading news platforms to stay informed, please contact moc.42aidem@snoitpircsbuspuorg or moc.42aidem@moobnelletS.afeitaL, or call 087 353 1300.
About Media24
Media24 is one of Africa's largest media companies, home to leading brands including News24, Netwerk24 and Landbou.com.
About The Wall Street Journal
The Wall Street Journal is one of the world's most respected financial and business publications, with 137 years of delivering authoritative news and analysis to decision-makers globally.
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