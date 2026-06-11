According to NielsenIQ's State of the Retail Nation for Q1 2026, traditional trade (spazas, taverns, independent superettes) turned over R43.1bn in the quarter and outgrew modern trade across several core categories

Carmen Brown, general manage at Field Force. Image supplied

Modern trade unit volume, by NielsenIQ's measure, moved just 1.7%. The channel doing the heavy lifting is the one most brands measure least and service worst.

So when a brand's numbers slip in the township and the informal corridor, the instinct is to reach for the campaign. That instinct is usually wrong. When a brand loses the spaza, it is rarely a loyalty problem. It is a supply problem wearing a loyalty problem's clothes.

The Q1 figures were flattered by a soft inflation window that has already shut. Consumer inflation climbed to 4% in April, the highest reading since August 2024, driven mainly by fuel.

With the fuel levy relief being phased out and oil prices holding firm, the back half of 2026 will pull hard on household budgets and even harder on the forecourt basket, which is weighted toward exactly the convenience and impulse lines that get cut first.

Here is what tightening does to the informal shopper. It shortens the trip, shrinks the basket, and collapses the decision down to whatever is in front of them, in stock, at the right price, today. Brand preference does not disappear. It simply stops mattering at the shelf if the pack is not there. In a squeeze, availability does the work that advertising thinks it is doing.

The snacking category has already read this correctly on price. The move to R10 entry packs with the tier-one snacking houses now putting product at that R10 retail price at the hatch and on hawker tables, is the sharpest piece of channel strategy in snacking right now.

At R10, a tier-one brand competes directly with the tier-two product that has been winning on price alone. The pack architecture is right. The flavour is right. The brand equity is intact.

None of it converts if the pack is not at the node when the shopper is.

This is where the real contest of the next eighteen months gets decided, and it is not on price or pack. It is on distribution, and on the ability to measure it. Getting a R10 pack to a mall-front spaza is a solved problem.

Getting it reliably, just-in-time, at the right depth to a hawker working a taxi rank at a high-volume transit node is not. That is a harder distribution problem than the midi-pack model was built to handle, and it is the one that decides whether the R10 play actually lands where the volume is.

The brands that win this will be the ones that can see it. Line of sight on the route to market. Where the pack went, to whom, and when stops being a reporting nicety and becomes the operating system.

A brand making the R10 move into informal trade needs attribution at the point of supply, not a sales line three weeks later that tells it something went wrong without telling it where the break happened. You cannot manage a route-to-market site you cannot see.

That is the real argument sitting underneath the NielsenIQ data. The growth is in the channel brands measure least. The squeeze that starts in the second half will make availability the deciding variable.

And the move that matters most, well that’s in getting clean, affordable, branded product to the spaza and the hawker, just-in-time, and knowing in real time that it landed. This is a distribution-and-measurement problem, not a marketing one.

Fix the supply, not the campaign.

The brands that internalise that this year will hold the informal shopper through the squeeze. The ones that answer a supply problem with another burst of mass advertising will keep paying to be preferred in outlets where they are not even present