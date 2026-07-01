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    IMA bets on South African retail marketing with VF! deal

    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    Global agency IMA has acquired a majority stake in South African retail shopper marketing agency VF!.

    The acquisition is a part of the agency's international growth strategy to expand its shopper marketing strategy.

    IMA has acquired VF! Source: Supplied.
    IMA has acquired VF! Source: Supplied.

    Activation and experience

    As part of the acquisition, VF! will join IMA as part of the Activation and Experience vertical within The Smollan Group, enhancing the agency’s end-to-end retail marketing function and broadening its ability to deliver impactful shopper experiences across global markets. The integration of VF!’s expertise will broaden IMA’s offer across creative and strategic retail marketing, delivering solutions that drive measurable commercial impact.

    The acquisition marks a key strategic investment for The Smollan Group, within its Activations and Experience vertical. VF!’s specialist teams analyse shopper behaviour and market trends to develop strategic, data-led campaign briefs designed to unlock growth opportunities for clients. These insights then inform the creative and design process, resulting in branded displays, products, retail systems, and immersive shopper experiences.

    VF! Founder and CEO Scott Adcock will continue to lead the business as part of IMA, ensuring continuity for clients and employees while supporting the agency’s next phase of growth. The VF! team will join the IMA team in the new offices in Cape Town.

    New chapter

    Scott Adcock, founder and CEO of VF!, said, “Joining IMA marks an exciting new chapter for VF!. Over the past 20 years, we have built a business centred on understanding shoppers and creating meaningful retail experiences that deliver commercial value. Becoming part of IMA gives us the opportunity to scale our expertise, collaborate across a broader global network, and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

    Mike Smollan, chief brand experience officer at Smollan Group, added, “VF! brings an outstanding track record in shopper marketing, deep strategic expertise, and an exceptional client portfolio. This acquisition furthers IMA's ability globally to create world-class experiences in physical and digital retail for the consumer, enhancing its ability to create connected brand experiences from awareness through to purchase.”

    Read more: retail marketing, acquisition, IMA, VF!
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