Young Professionals Forum launched to support future broadcasting leaders

To support future broadcasting leaders, the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has launched its Young Professionals Forum (YPF).

NAB has launched its Young Professionals Forum. The launch took place online and brought together young professionals from across the NAB’s membership (Image supplied)

The forum aims to empower and connect young professionals who form part of the NAB membership.

The launch was held online and brought together young professionals from across the NAB’s diverse membership comprising commercial, community and public broadcasters.

Championing SA’s broadcasters

The YPF has been established to facilitate mentorship, professional growth and meaningful industry engagement opportunities for emerging broadcasting professionals, in line with the NAB’s mission of championing the advancement and sustainability of South Africa’s licensed broadcasters.

NAB executive director Nadia Bulbulia says investing in young professionals is essential to ensuring the industry's future.

"Future-proofing the industry by investing in the next generation of NAB members will foster innovation while strengthening the sector's long-term viability and sustainability.

"We believe that the YPF will not only drive innovation and fresh thinking but also enhance the long-term resilience of South Africa's highly regulated broadcasting industry."

Need for mentorship

YPF members shared their professional interests and outlined the areas in which they seek mentorship and support.

The young professionals include regulatory & compliance specialists, broadcast engineers as well as on-air talent and producers.

The YPF’s inaugural chairperson, Kgothatso Mampa, highlighted the critical need for mentorship and the importance of skills transfer.

"The YPF provides a platform for young professionals across the NAB's membership to discuss their career aspirations and professional development needs.

"Through mentorship, skills transfer and greater participation in NAB structures, we aim to equip emerging professionals with the networks and opportunities they need to grow in the broadcasting industry."

Next phase

As the Forum enters its next phase, the NAB will invite experienced broadcasting professionals to volunteer as mentors. YPF members will be paired with mentors based on their professional interests and development goals, creating meaningful opportunities for guidance, learning and career growth.