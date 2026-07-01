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    Sprite puts iconic hip-hop lyrics on cans in US campaign

    Sprite has launched a new US campaign celebrating hip-hop culture by turning some of the genre's most influential lyrics into limited-edition can and bottle designs.
    1 Jul 2026
    1 Jul 2026
    The songs include 26 tracks spanning the 1970s through the 2020s. Source: Coca-Cola.
    The songs include 26 tracks spanning the 1970s through the 2020s. Source: Coca-Cola.

    Black Music Month

    Called Living Tracklist, the campaign debuted during Black Music Month and features 26 collectible packs inspired by influential hip-hop songs spanning the 1970s to the 2020s. Each design reflects the visual style of its era, with Sprite collaborating with six illustrators to create artwork representing different decades of the genre.

    Rather than ranking the greatest hip-hop songs, Sprite has positioned the tracklist as an evolving cultural conversation. The brand partnered with lyrics platform Genius and assembled a seven-member panel of hip-hop journalists, DJs and industry figures to curate the initial selection.

    Each pack includes a QR code linking to a Genius-hosted digital experience, where fans can explore an expanded 50-song playlist, learn about each track's cultural influence and access exclusive content. A companion Spotify playlist extends the experience beyond the packaging.

    Hip-hop association

    The campaign builds on Sprite's long association with hip-hop, which dates back to its Obey Your Thirst campaign in the 1990s and the Obey Your Verse initiative that previously featured rap lyrics on cans.

    According to Sprite, the Living Tracklist is designed not to settle debates about hip-hop's most influential songs, but to encourage them, inviting fans to help shape the playlist as it evolves.

    Read more: Coca-cola, Sprite, soda
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