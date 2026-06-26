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    Coca‑Cola switches Stoney Ginger Beer to clear bottles to boost recyclability

    26 Jun 2026
    26 Jun 2026
    The old brown bottle of Stoney Ginger Beer is being replaced by clear plastic PET packaging. The phased rollout began in June 2026 with the 2.25‑litre bottle, and the rest of the portfolio transitioning over time.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The refreshed Stoney packaging is easy to recognise, with distinct labels and closure colours maintained across each variant.

    The change also aims to help make the Stoney ginger beer bottles easier to collect and recycle, while continuing to deliver the same distinctive, refreshing Kwetsa taste consumers know and love.

    “This transition reflects our ongoing focus on improving packaging design and recyclability. By moving Stoney to clear bottles, we are helping to make them easier to collect and recycle, while supporting economic activity across the waste collection and recycling value chain,” says Mario I. Garcia, vice president and managing director, Coca‑Cola South Africa.

    Coca‑Cola offers beverages in a variety of packaging formats, including glass, plastic bottles, aluminium cans, and refillable packaging, providing consumers with choice while helping to reduce packaging waste and associated emissions.

    The move follows a similar shift in South Africa, where Sprite transitioned from green to clear plastic bottles to help improve recyclability.

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