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    Valpré’s new packaging reflects SA’s premium water trend

    Coca-Cola South Africa is giving Valpré a refined new look designed to strengthen the brand's premium positioning without changing what matters most: the water inside.
    13 Jul 2026
    13 Jul 2026
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The company has officially unveiled a redesigned PET bottle for Valpré, introducing a more contemporary, premium aesthetic across its still and sparkling spring water ranges.

    The refreshed packaging reflects the brand's philosophy that "richness is in the detail", combining elevated design with the same naturally filtered spring water that has made Valpré a trusted household name.

    For retailers, the redesign represents more than a packaging refresh. It is a strategic brand investment aimed at increasing shelf standout in a category where premiumisation continues to influence consumer purchasing behaviour.

    A premium experience from shelf to table

    The redesigned bottle introduces a sleeker silhouette complemented by sculpted, diamond-inspired facets that create greater visual depth and texture. Together, these design elements elevate the overall look and feel of the product while maintaining the familiar Valpré identity.

    "The new Valpré bottle is a celebration of thoughtful design," says Mario I. Garcia, vice president and managing director at Coca-Cola South Africa.

    "It reflects our belief that premium quality should be seen and felt. This design evolution elevates how the brand shows up on shelf, giving consumers a more premium experience of the same spring water they know and love."

    Despite the refreshed appearance, consumers can expect complete continuity in the product itself. The label remains unchanged, and the spring water continues to be sourced, bottled and distributed locally by Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa (CCBSA), The Coca-Cola Company's authorised bottler in South Africa.

    Design driven by detail

    Every aspect of the new bottle has been carefully considered to reinforce Valpré's premium positioning.

    Among the standout design features are:

    • An embossed Valpré "V" crest positioned on the upper shoulder of the bottle as a subtle brand signature.
    • Geometric, diamond-inspired facets around the neck and lower bottle that create an elegant play of light while improving tactile appeal.
    • The signature gold Valpré emblem remains prominently displayed on the label, preserving the brand's recognisable identity.
    • The distinctive colour coding continues, with deep blue identifying Still Spring Water and premium teal distinguishing Sparkling Spring Water.

    The redesign balances familiarity with modern sophistication, ensuring existing customers instantly recognise the brand while offering a more elevated visual presence.

    Supporting premium retail trends

    Packaging innovation has become an increasingly important competitive tool within FMCG, particularly as brands compete for consumer attention in crowded retail environments.

    For premium water brands, consumers are placing greater emphasis on aesthetics alongside product quality, with attractive packaging becoming part of the overall lifestyle proposition.

    By investing in a more refined bottle design while maintaining product consistency, Valpré aligns with broader premiumisation trends that continue to shape purchasing decisions across grocery, hospitality and convenience retail channels.

    The refreshed design is now rolling out across Valpré's full plastic bottle portfolio, including:

    • 330ml, 500ml and 1.5L Still Spring Water.
    • 330ml, 500ml and 1L Sparkling Spring Water.

    The new bottles are available at major retailers, wholesalers and selected premium dining establishments across South Africa.

    Read more: Coca-Cola South Africa, Coca-Cola Beverages South Africa, Mario I. Garcia
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