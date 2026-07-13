Veldskoen steps into SA's history with permanent heritage honour

One of South Africa's most recognisable homegrown brands is stepping into history in a new way, with Veldskoen receiving a permanent place at the Long March to Freedom exhibition in Cape Town.

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The unveiling of the Veldskoen Plaque at the nationally significant heritage site marks more than a partnership between two South African institutions. It represents formal recognition of a product that has travelled from indigenous craftsmanship to become a globally recognised symbol of South African creativity, resilience and entrepreneurship.

The ceremony, held under the theme "Walking South Africa's Journey," highlights the cultural significance of Veldskoen while reinforcing the growing role that heritage brands play in preserving the country's stories.





From practical footwear to cultural icon

Long before it became a modern lifestyle brand, the veldskoen shoe was born out of necessity.

Its origins trace back centuries to the Khoekhoen, whose practical rawhide footwear was designed to withstand Southern Africa's rugged landscape. Over time, the design was adopted across different communities, becoming a familiar sight among settlers, farmers, workers and travellers.

Historical records show the word veldschoen appearing in Cape archives as early as 1676, making it one of South Africa's oldest surviving product designs.

Nearly 350 years later, that story continues to evolve.

A decade of reimagining a South African classic

When the modern Veldskoen brand launched in 2016, it reintroduced the traditional shoe to a new generation by pairing its classic silhouette with bold colours and contemporary styling.

The strategy transformed a familiar South African product into an internationally recognised lifestyle brand exported to markets around the world.

Today, Veldskoen is worn by entrepreneurs, creatives, adventurers and professionals, becoming an ambassador for South African design wherever it travels.

Adrian Moors, director of Veldskoen Shoes, says the recognition extends far beyond footwear.

"The Veldskoen story is South Africa's story, and Veldskoen proudly embraces the stewardship of one of the country's most iconic products and enduring cultural stories."

He adds that the brand has become "the sole of South Africa", connecting indigenous craftsmanship with contemporary entrepreneurship while celebrating a uniquely South African identity.

Heritage meets business

The partnership also reflects a broader shift in how businesses are approaching brand building.

Increasingly, companies are moving beyond selling products to becoming custodians of cultural stories, heritage and identity.

For Veldskoen, the permanent installation signals its ambition to be recognised not only as a successful retail brand but as part of South Africa's cultural narrative.

The Long March to Freedom exhibition, located in Century City, features more than 100 life-sized bronze statues honouring the individuals who shaped South Africa's democratic journey.

By joining the exhibition through a permanent plaque, Veldskoen becomes one of the few commercial brands recognised within a national heritage setting.

Preserving South African stories

According to Dali Tambo, CEO of the National Heritage Project Company, which owns and operates Long March to Freedom, the recognition celebrates a story that belongs to all South Africans.

"Veldskoen represents a remarkable South African story that spans cultures, generations and communities. By recognising its place in our shared heritage, we are acknowledging the ingenuity, resilience and craftsmanship that have shaped South Africa's identity."

The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making heritage relevant for future generations by connecting history with contemporary culture.

More than a product

For Veldskoen, the unveiling comes at an important milestone as the company reflects on its first decade in business.

Over that period, the brand has expanded internationally while continuing to manufacture products that celebrate South African craftsmanship and create opportunities within the local economy.

The partnership also aligns with its broader mission of supporting local industry and ensuring traditional stories continue to resonate with modern audiences.

Walking into the future

As consumers increasingly seek authenticity and products with meaningful stories, brands rooted in local heritage are finding renewed relevance.

The permanent Veldskoen Plaque ensures visitors to the Long March to Freedom exhibition can discover a story that stretches from the ingenuity of the Khoekhoen to one of South Africa's most successful modern lifestyle brands.

In doing so, the partnership demonstrates that heritage is not only preserved in museums and monuments, but can also be carried forward through the products people wear, the businesses they build and the stories they choose to tell.