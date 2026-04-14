SA boards: Moving beyond box-ticking to real corporate accountability

Corporate South Africa has become more than an engine of commerce; it has become a custodian of national stability.

Supplied image: Adrian Moors

In a country where confidence in institutions has waned and public systems strain under persistent pressure, the private sector now bears a broader responsibility for keeping the economy, and indeed society, moving forward. The weight of this role cannot be overstated.

It is business that continues to invest, employ and innovate where others appear to have stalled, and it is the quality of governance within these companies that will determine whether that influence strengthens or erodes public trust.

In boardrooms across the country, governance frameworks look impressive on paper, yet their lived reality often tells another story.

Independent directors sit on multiple boards but seldom appear to challenge entrenched power. Shareholders vote but seldom engage. And in the gap between oversight and action, value quietly erodes.

As global investors scrutinise environmental, social and governance performance with unprecedented intensity, South African companies cannot afford to treat governance as a box-ticking exercise.

It has become a frontline issue for competitiveness, legitimacy and long-term survival.

The illusion of independence

Many South African boards are technically compliant but functionally passive. Non-executive directors (Neds) often meet the formal requirements of independence without exercising it in practice.

Too many are overextended across multiple boards or too close to the executives they are meant to constructively engage and positively challenge.

Genuine independence demands more than the absence of conflict; it requires the courage to interrogate assumptions, to ask the difficult questions, and to hold management to account even when it is uncomfortable to do so.

Diversity and renewal are equally critical. The global conversation around governance has shifted toward cognitive diversity, bringing different professional, generational and cultural perspectives into the boardroom.

South Africa has made progress on gender and race representation, but true diversity goes beyond metrics. It is about enriching decision-making with lived experience, multidisciplinary thinking and informed dissent.

Oversight in an era of new risks

The past few years have reminded us that governance is not static. Climate risk, digital disruption and global supply-chain volatility have redrawn the map of corporate accountability.

Boards cannot rely on the same playbook that guided them a decade ago. The rise of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity threats and energy instability means that risk oversight now requires deeper technical fluency and faster reflexes.

Too often, these emerging risks are relegated to committee agendas rather than integrated into strategy. A strong Ned today must be both ethically grounded and technologically literate.

Governance is no longer just about financial prudence; it is about ensuring that an organisation is resilient, adaptive and aligned with the expectations of a changing world.

Responsible shareholder stewardship

While directors must lead from within, shareholders must also step up from without. South Africa’s shareholder community is sophisticated, yet too often engagement is confined to proxy voting or annual general meetings.

True stewardship demands ongoing dialogue with boards, reviewing and challenging policies, sustainability performance and the treatment of workers and suppliers.

Internationally, we are seeing investors take a far more assertive stance on climate disclosure, board diversity and ethical conduct. The same must happen here.

Shareholders have both the right and the responsibility to shape corporate behaviour. Engagement should not be about short-term returns but about sustaining long-term value creation that benefits not only investors but also employees, communities and society at large.

From compliance to conviction

The real test of South African governance will be whether we can close the gap between aspiration and execution. Compliance frameworks provide the scaffolding, but conviction must animate them. Ethical leadership, robust oversight and active stewardship are not check-box exercises; they are disciplines that demand integrity, curiosity and courage.

The country’s economic recovery and global competitiveness depend on this. Investors are watching not only balance sheets but also boardroom behaviour.

Companies that show authentic independence, transparency and engagement will attract capital and public trust.

Those that treat governance as formality will increasingly find themselves at risk of being on the wrong side of both markets and public opinion.

The next test of leadership

The next phase of South Africa’s governance evolution must be defined by substance over symbolism.

Neds must act as true custodians of integrity and foresight, not ornamental advisors. Shareholders must use their influence to demand ethical consistency and strategic clarity. Both must see themselves as partners in nation-building, not as isolated actors in pursuit of narrow interests.

If we succeed in this, South African companies will not only meet compliance standards but will redefine them.

In doing so, they can demonstrate to the world that governance, when practised with conviction and accountability, remains one of the most powerful tools for sustainable growth and shared prosperity.