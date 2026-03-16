Why South African brands must put real sustainability above greenwashing

Ahead of Earth Day in April, Dr Stephan Helary, the founder of organic skincare brand Terres d’Afrique, presents a practical approach to sustainability for South African beauty and wellness brands.

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As sustainability becomes a central focus in the global beauty and wellness industry, so too has the rise of greenwashing, where brands overstate or misrepresent their environmental credentials.

For South African companies operating in an increasingly global marketplace, the challenge is to move beyond marketing claims and approach sustainability with transparency and accountability.

Honesty is the starting point.

Greenwashing is becoming more and more controlled in Europe because of strict regulations on what you can and cannot say or have on your packaging.

South African laws need to catch up, but enforcement is also important.

For brands, this means ensuring that sustainability claims are accurate and aligned with the realities of their production processes.

Language around eco-friendly or sustainable practices must be used carefully.

You can’t call yourself an eco-friendly or sustainable brand when you use plastic packaging or non-biodegradable ingredients.

Even if your plastic packaging is recycled plastic, it remains plastic with the problems that go with it in terms of the environment and public health.

Rather than striving for perfection, brands should focus on reducing their environmental footprint and being transparent about their progress.

No brand can be 100% recyclable, sustainable, or eco-friendly.

You inevitably leave a footprint, but you can do the best you can as a business, based on your capabilities and financial means, to minimise that footprint.

Education also plays an important role.

Brands have a responsibility to help consumers understand sustainability so they can make informed decisions.

As a brand, you also have the obligation to inform and educate your customers so they can make an informed choice.

The future of sustainable beauty lies not in bold claims but in measurable action.

Businesses are bound to leave a footprint.

But that footprint can be minimised and even compensated for through regenerative practices.

The key is to always be transparent about what you are doing and what you are not.