Are digital health tools the answer to making cancer screenings more accessible?

Digital infrastructure, early diagnosis, and workforce capacity are some areas in which South African healthcare leaders are calling for increased investment. They emphasised their needs at a media roundtable hosted by Siemens Healthineers in Johannesburg.

Cervical cancer digital platform

One of the key focus areas discussed at the roundtable was the persistent challenge of late-stage cervical cancer diagnosis, particularly among women in underserved communities.

Despite the availability of national screening programmes and HPV vaccination initiatives in South Africa, many women still enter the healthcare system too late.

To address this gap, Siemens Healthineers has partnered with the Movement Health Foundation and local stakeholders to pilot a mobile-friendly digital platform designed to help women navigate cervical cancer screening.

The platform, known as C-Vive, was developed in collaboration with Nelson Mandela University, the Department of Health, and the Cancer Association of South Africa.

The progressive web app provides culturally tailored information about cervical cancer and HPV, personalised screening guidance, and support for navigating follow-up care.

Through community outreach initiatives linked to the platform, more than 100,000 women have received counselling on cervical and breast cancer, while nearly 5,000 women have already been screened.

The initiative is now expanding to include additional women’s cancers, such as breast cancer.

Complementing the platform is a new Digital Health Wallet linked to a Unique Patient Identifier, designed to help ensure patients move smoothly through every stage of the care journey — from screening and diagnosis to treatment and follow-up.

“A woman’s healthcare journey should not be fragmented,” said Tisha Boatman, executive vice president for global external affairs and healthcare access at Siemens Healthineers.

“Digital tools like these help ensure that once someone enters the system, they remain connected to the care they need.”

Mobile mammography

Participants at the roundtable also highlighted how improving access to preventive care, early diagnosis and timely treatment remains central to tackling major diseases across the region.

One example includes mobile mammography programmes reaching women in rural areas who previously had little or no access to breast cancer screening.

Through partnerships with diagnostic providers, mobile screening units equipped with advanced mammography technology are travelling across South Africa’s provinces, helping women access potentially life-saving early detection.

Over the past two years, these mobile screening programmes have already screened 7,000 women for breast cancer, bringing services directly to workplaces, community centres, and healthcare facilities.

“Early diagnosis dramatically improves survival rates,” Boatman said.

“When screening services are brought closer to communities, more women can access the care they need before disease progresses.”

Clinical capacity

Beyond expanding access, healthcare leaders emphasised the importance of strengthening clinical capacity within public healthcare systems.

In Gauteng, where cardiovascular disease remains one of the leading causes of death, Siemens Healthineers has partnered with the provincial government to replace and install five cardiac catheterisation laboratories in major public hospitals.

These Cath labs enable minimally invasive procedures used to diagnose and treat serious heart conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart rhythm disorders, and structural heart defects.

The advanced technology allows doctors to perform procedures such as stent placements and pacemaker implantation more efficiently, helping reduce treatment delays for high-risk patients.

“With the right diagnostic infrastructure in place, clinicians can detect and treat cardiovascular conditions earlier and more effectively,” Boatman said.

In another example, a CT scanner installed at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital is improving paediatric imaging capabilities, allowing doctors to diagnose neurological and cardiac abnormalities in children more quickly while reducing radiation exposure through specialised imaging features.

Digitalisation

Digitalisation is also playing an increasingly significant role in strengthening healthcare efficiency and improving patient outcomes.

In Gauteng, 28 radiology departments across the public sector have been digitally connected, enabling healthcare providers to access and share diagnostic imaging more efficiently.

The system helps avoid unnecessary re-scans, improves specialist collaboration, and supports faster decision-making for patient care.

Healthcare experts noted that digital tools are becoming essential for managing rising patient volumes and addressing workforce shortages within healthcare systems.

“Digitalisation and capacity building allow healthcare professionals to work more efficiently while improving the quality of care patients receive,” Boatman said.