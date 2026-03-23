Modern eye health in a digital world: Practical ways to protect your vision

Our eyes are working harder than ever. Between computers, tablets and phones, plus all the screen time that comes with modern life, it’s easy to notice eye strain, dryness, fatigue or blurry vision only after things start slipping.

Source: Adele Camarena

Eye tests aren’t just a routine check-up anymore; they’re a way to keep your vision sharp, your eyes healthy, and your focus steady. Modern eye care now also includes smarter lenses, digital protection and preventative steps to slow down common eye problems.

Vision is the sense that guides almost everything we do — yet many people only think about their eyes when something goes wrong.

We spoke to Adele Camarena, an independent optometrist and owner and director at Spectacle World, to get her take on everyday habits for healthy eyes, tips for screen-heavy lives, and the trends shaping modern eye care.

1. Can you share your journey into optometry and what drew you to this profession?

My journey into optometry began quite personally. As a teenager, I struggled to read the overhead projector slides during lessons. After an eye test, I received my first pair of glasses, and the difference was remarkable. Suddenly, I could see every detail, even the smallest leaves on trees. That moment sparked my interest in vision care.

I qualified in optometry at the Witwatersrand Technikon in 1991 and later moved to Cape Town, where I began working in practice and eventually helped establish Spectacle World.

More than three decades later, the profession still excites me because a clear vision has such a profound impact on the quality of life, confidence and independence.

Clear vision is not just about seeing — it influences how we learn, perform, drive, work and interact with the world around us.

Helping people see clearly and confidently remains deeply rewarding.

2. What are the most common eye health issues you’re seeing today, especially among people who spend long hours on screens?

One of the most common issues today is digital eye strain, also known as computer vision syndrome. Many people spend hours looking at computers, smartphones and tablets, which can lead to tired eyes, headaches, blurred vision and dryness.

Dry eye syndrome is also increasingly common. The tear film of the eye consists of water, oil and mucus layers. When the oil layer is insufficient, the tears evaporate too quickly, leaving dry patches on the surface of the eye.

Prolonged screen use contributes significantly because people blink less when concentrating on digital devices. This reduced blinking causes symptoms such as irritation, burning, redness or a gritty sensation.

Air-conditioned environments, indoor workspaces and extended screen time all contribute to this modern, lifestyle-related eye condition.

3. Are there early warning signs people often overlook before problems become serious?

Yes, many people ignore early symptoms.

Any sudden or persistent double or blurred vision in one eye should be treated as urgent and assessed by an eye care professional as soon as possible.

When the visual demands placed on the eyes exceed the eye’s focusing ability, eye strain develops.

Common early warning signs include:

• Frequent headaches

• Blurred or fluctuating vision

• Eye discomfort or dryness

• Difficulty focusing when reading or using screens

• Changes in peripheral vision

Many serious eye diseases develop quietly without noticeable symptoms in the early stages. Glaucoma, for example, can cause permanent vision loss before a person is aware that anything is wrong.

4. What practical habits or routines can help people maintain healthy eyes long-term?

Several simple habits can support long-term eye health:

• Schedule regular comprehensive eye examinations.

• Eat a balanced diet rich in leafy green vegetables such as spinach, as well as fruit and omega-3 fatty acids.

• Protect your eyes with UV-blocking sunglasses, especially in strong African sunlight.

• Follow proper contact lens hygiene and eye care routines.

• Spend more time outdoors, particularly for children, as regular exposure to natural outdoor light may help reduce the risk of developing myopia.

High-quality UV-blocking sunglasses are extremely important for eye health. Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can contribute to eye surface conditions such as pterygium, which appears as small white or pink growths on the front surface of the eye.

UV protection also shields the delicate skin around the eyes, which is thinner and more sensitive than other facial skin. Sunscreen cannot always fully protect this area, making it more vulnerable to sun damage and increasing the risk of skin cancers when exposed to excessive UV radiation.

5. With work, commuting and screen time, what small lifestyle changes make the biggest difference?

One of the simplest and most effective habits is the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something about 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

This allows the eye’s focusing muscles to relax and helps reduce digital fatigue.

Blinking more frequently when using screens, taking regular breaks and adjusting screen brightness can also significantly reduce eye strain.

Even small adjustments to posture, lighting and screen distance can make a noticeable difference in visual comfort.

6. How have lenses and eyewear technology evolved recently to help reduce strain or improve comfort?

Lens technology has advanced dramatically in recent years. Modern lenses can include coatings that filter blue-violet light from digital screens and LED lighting, helping to reduce visual fatigue during extended screen use.

Advances in optical design now allow lenses to be digitally customised — thinner, lighter and more precise than ever before. This improves visual clarity while also enhancing comfort and appearance.

Lens solutions today can be tailored to a person’s lifestyle — whether for digital work, driving, sports performance or multifocal vision correction.

“The right eyewear today is both a medical device and a performance tool.

7. What are some myths or misconceptions about eye care that you’d like to clarify?

A common myth is that if you can see clearly, you don’t need an eye test. In reality, many eye diseases develop silently and can only be detected during a comprehensive eye examination.

Another misconception is that glasses weaken your eyes. Properly prescribed eyewear simply corrects vision and allows your eyes to function optimally.

Uncorrected vision problems can negatively affect productivity, learning ability and safety.

8. What trends or innovations in eye health and vision care do you see emerging in the next few years?

One of the most significant global trends is the rapid increase in myopia (short-sightedness). The World Health Organisation predicts that by 2050, nearly half of the world’s population may be myopic.

As a result, myopia control in children has become an important focus in modern optometry. Today, there are specialised spectacle lens designs, as well as specially designed contact lenses used from around age nine and older, that can help slow the progression of myopia while still providing clear vision.

Slowing myopia progression is important because higher levels of myopia later in life increase the risk of serious eye conditions such as retinal detachment, as the eye becomes larger with thinner layers in high myopia.

Another exciting development is the growing field of sport-specific prescription eyewear.

Athletes increasingly recognise that sharp vision improves reaction time, depth perception and overall performance. Modern sports eyewear brands offer highly specialised optical technology.

• High-definition optics enhance contrast, clarity and peripheral vision while reducing distortion

• Interchangeable lenses, impact protection and aerodynamic designs support different sporting environments

• Advanced polarised lenses enhance colour contrast while significantly reducing glare

Lens tints and filters can be customised for specific environments, improving contrast, depth perception and visual comfort in bright sunlight or changing light conditions.

Many sports frames can now also be fitted with prescription lenses and multifocal designs, allowing athletes over 40 to see clearly at a distance while still being able to read instruments or equipment during activity.

The future of optometry is increasingly preventative — helping people protect their vision long before damage occurs.