Are you losing your vision without realising it?

Glaucoma: the eye disease that sneaks up on you.

Glaucoma affects millions of people around the world, and many don’t even realise they have it until it’s too late. By 2040, an estimated 112 million people could be living with this condition.

What makes glaucoma so dangerous is that it usually has no early warning signs. There’s no pain or obvious changes to your vision at first. By the time you notice a problem, permanent damage may already have been done. That’s why it’s often called the 'silent thief of sight'.

The good news is that protecting your vision can be simple. Regular eye tests can help detect glaucoma early before serious damage occurs.

What is glaucoma?

Glaucoma happens when fluid in the eye can’t drain properly. This causes pressure to build up inside the eye. Over time, this pressure damages the optic nerve which is the part of the eye that sends visual information to your brain. Once this damage happens, it can’t be reversed. However, if caught early, treatment can slow down or stop further damage. That’s why early detection is so important.

Many people believe that only those over 60 are at high risk of glaucoma. Because of this, early testing is often overlooked. In reality, the best way to protect your vision is to understand your risk as early as possible, before any symptoms appear.

If you are over 40, it’s important to be aware of your risk. Certain factors can increase your chances of developing glaucoma. To see if you may be at risk, ask yourself:

Do you have family history of glaucoma?



Are you living with diabetes or hypertension?



Are you on long-term steroid medication?



Has it been more than 12 months since your last routine eye test?

If you answered yes to any of the above then early detection is not optional, it is essential.

Early detection starts with regular eye tests

Many South Africans skip routine eye tests because they worry about the cost or don’t realise that their medical aid may cover them. Most medical aids include optical benefits that can be used every 12 or 24 months. Medshield, however, offers members an annual routine eye test that helps with early detection and prevention of conditions that could affect your quality of life.

A routine eye test does more than check if you need glasses. It can also pick up early signs of glaucoma. When booking your appointment, it’s a good idea to ask if the test includes:

Visual acuity test: Checks how clearly you can see at a distance.



Checks how clearly you can see at a distance. Refraction test: Determines the correct prescription for glasses or contact lenses.



Determines the correct prescription for glasses or contact lenses. Binocular vision test: Assesses how well your eyes work together.



Assesses how well your eyes work together. Eye pressure test (tonometry): Measures pressure in the eye, which is important for detecting glaucoma.



Measures pressure in the eye, which is important for detecting glaucoma. Front-of-eye exam: Looks at the outer and front parts of your eye.



Looks at the outer and front parts of your eye. Back-of-eye exam: Examines the retina and optic nerve, helping detect eye and general health conditions.



Examines the retina and optic nerve, helping detect eye and general health conditions. Visual field test: Checks your side (peripheral) vision, which is important for glaucoma monitoring.

Living with glaucoma

If glaucoma is found early, it can often be managed effectively allowing you to live a normal, active life. Treatment is usually simpler than people expect.

Your optometrist may recommend:

Eye drops to lower eye pressure



Laser treatment to improve fluid drainage



Surgery in more advanced cases



Regular check-ups to monitor changes



Staying consistent with treatment over time.

The bottom line

While we can’t predict every health issue, we can take simple steps to protect ourselves. Vision loss from glaucoma cannot be reversed but with early detection, it can often be prevented.

Medshield Medical Scheme recommends an annual eye test to help protect and maintain long-term eye health. From 2026, this benefit is included to support prevention and early diagnosis.

Routine eye tests don’t just check your vision, they also help detect early signs of serious conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and glaucoma.

Don’t wait for symptoms that may never appear. Booking a routine eye test with a registered optometrist is one of the simplest and most important steps you can take to protect your overall health.



