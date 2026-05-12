Medshield activates wellness at the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk 2026

Blending lifestyle energy with preventative healthcare innovation as Your Partner for Life.

One of KwaZulu-Natal’s most anticipated lifestyle events returns to the iconic Durban promenade on Sunday, 17 May 2026, bringing together thousands in a vibrant celebration of movement, connection, and well-being.

Now in its fourth year as Activation Partner, Medshield returns with its most immersive presence yet, bringing the Medshield Movement to life through hands-on health screenings, interactive challenges, and guided recovery so that wellness feels less like an obligation and more like a natural part of everyday life.

"At Medshield, we believe wellness should be part of everyday life," says Kevin Aron, principal officer at Medshield Medical Scheme. "Activations like the East Coast Radio Big Walk allow us to engage with people in real, meaningful ways, making health more accessible, practical, and relevant."

Race pack collection: A smarter check-in for your health

From 14 to 16 May 2026, Medshield will be present at the playTSOGO Globe at Suncoast during Race Pack Collection. Participants collecting their race packs will experience more than the average collection point.

Visitors are invited to step into the Medshield activation space and experience the Abby Health Station: a 180-second, touch-free health screening powered by advanced biometric technology. In just three minutes, participants receive personalised insights into key health indicators, including vital signs and overall wellness status, without the time, cost, or complexity barriers typically associated with medical consultations.

“Preventative care only works if it’s accessible,” Aron explains. “By reducing time, complexity, and cost barriers, we empower people to engage with their health proactively and regularly.”

New for 2026 is the Medshield 'Get a grip on your health' challenge. It is a simple yet scientifically relevant activation that turns a simple test into a meaningful moment of health awareness. Grip strength is widely recognised in clinical research as an indicator of overall muscular health and even longevity. Participants visiting the Medshield stand during the event have the opportunity to test their strength using specialised equipment. Results will be tracked on a live leaderboard throughout the event.

Beyond its competitive appeal, the activation introduces an important health conversation in an approachable, engaging format. Top-performing male and female participants will each receive a R2,000 Takealot voucher, reinforcing participation while highlighting the importance of strength as part of overall well-being.

Walk day: Recovery with Queen Fitnass, Mapule Ndhlovu, and Medshield Movement

Medshield’s activation extends beyond the walk itself, recognising that recovery is a critical and often overlooked component of wellness. On event day, Medshield invites participants to join a guided post-walk recovery session led by Mapule Ndhlovu, Medshield Movement ambassador and one of South Africa’s most recognisable fitness personalities.

The guided recovery session will take place on the main stage and focus on flexibility, mobility, and recovery techniques, reframing post-exercise care as an essential part of long-term health rather than an optional add-on.

Walking alongside South Africans

With 58 years of experience, Medshield continues to evolve from a medical aid provider to a wellness partner, supporting members not only in times of illness but throughout their health journey. Through initiatives like Medshield Movement, the scheme is actively contributing to a broader cultural shift: one where healthcare is proactive, personalised, and integrated into everyday experiences.

“As the Big Walk brings communities together through movement, we’re proud to walk alongside participants in a more meaningful way,” Aron adds. “It’s about making health feel achievable, supported, and relevant every single day.”

Join the movement, share the moment

Participants are encouraged to share their Big Walk experience using: #ECRBigWalk2026 #MedshieldMovement #PartnerForLife #WalkingInYourShoes #MedshieldSA

Lucky participants will stand a chance to win branded merchandise and spot prizes. To learn more about the event, visit www.durbanbigwalk.co.za. For more information on Medshield and its wellness offerings, visit www.medshield.co.za.



