Caring for your skin in winter: Health conditions and what you need to know

As colder weather sets in and temperatures drop, changes in our bodies become impossible to ignore. Our pace slows, we reach for comforting layers, and our skin that was once radiant with a summer glow loses its lustre. These changes are more than just surface-level. Winter brings unique challenges to skin health, and understanding the difference between seasonal shifts and underlying conditions is the difference between healthy skin and preventing a serious health issue.

Why winter is hard on your skin

Your skin is your largest organ. It consists of different layers and acts as a visible feedback system reflecting both internal health and external stressors. Think of your skin as a barrier, a thin protective layer that keeps moisture in and environmental irritants out. In winter, two major factors work against this natural barrier:

Cold outdoor air contains little moisture, drawing hydration away from your skin.



contains little moisture, drawing hydration away from your skin. Heated and dry indoor air compounds the loss of moisture.

This double assault weakens your skin’s natural protective barrier, making it vulnerable to cracking, irritation, and increased reactivity. Suddenly, skin that felt balanced in summer becomes sensitive and inflamed. This isn’t usually due to new allergies or ineffective products, but the result of a compromised skin barrier.

Adding more products or stronger actives (like retinols or vitamin C serums) to a damaged skin barrier often makes things worse, not better. Consulting your GP, or a dermatologist, will help you to identify if the changes that you are experiencing are seasonal or an underlying health concern.

It’s important to recognise that not every skin concern can be solved with a new cream or serum. Winter aggravates underlying conditions such as:

Eczema

Psoriasis

Rosacea

Cystic acne



These are medical issues, not just cosmetic annoyances. If your skin concern is persistent, impacts your quality of life, or doesn’t improve with a gentle routine after four to six weeks, it’s time to consult a healthcare professional.

In South Africa, medical scheme members have access to day-to-day benefits that typically cover GP and referrals for specialist consultations. This provides access to a healthcare professional that can help you address problematic skin at the right time, not only when it becomes unmanageable. Some schemes offer virtual GP consultations, like Medshield’s SmartCare benefit, as a convenient first step for members who want a professional opinion quickly and conveniently.

Where a chronic skin condition has been formally diagnosed, cover under Prescribed Minimum Benefits may apply. This applies across all registered medical schemes in South Africa. Benefits can include ongoing medication, specialist treatment, and related consultations.

If you've been self-managing what feels like a seasonal skin issue for years, it's worth asking your doctor whether it's something more. Your doctor’s diagnosis could unlock benefits, treatment, and professional support. Medical scheme members should check their specific benefit plan to understand what is covered and whether any co-payments or out-of-pocket costs apply.

Simplify your winter routine: Three steps that work

Don’t panic when your skin changes with the season, learn to identify the changes early and understand that it is part of a natural response to changes in the environment. Try a relationship-based approach that is simple, consistent and requires patience. Build a minimal, reliable routine and stick to it.

If you are looking to simplify your skincare routine in winter, these are the must-have products to include in your daily routine:

A gentle cleanser: Skip harsh foaming cleansers, aggressive micellar waters, and hot water. Use a cream or gel cleanser with lukewarm water at night. Skip the cleanser in the morning and keep to plain water with a clean face cloth to dry your face. An effective moisturiser: Lightweight gels are usually not enough in colder months. You need both humectants (draw in moisture) and occlusives (seal it in), especially in winter. Daily SPF: UV rays reach your skin all year round, even in winter. A daily SPF that protects your skin from both UVA and UVB rays is essential for long-term skin health.



Use this season as an invitation to simplify. Focus on supporting your skin’s natural barrier and know when to seek professional help for persistent issues. The best time to address a skin concern is before it becomes something more. Medshield members can access GP and specialist consultations, a practical first step in predicting and preventing a seasonal issue from becoming a long-term health concern. Visit www.medshield.co.za for more information.