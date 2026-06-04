South African Men’s Health 101: Know your health numbers

Your secret weapon for performance, wellness and longevity.

June is Men's Health Month, but rather than nudging you toward your check-up with a list of everything that could go wrong, we want to flip the script. Your health isn't just something to protect; it's your secret performance weapon.

A preventative, predictive approach to your health is one of the highest-return investments you can make. View your health as a strategic tool for success, and everything changes. Stay informed and proactive, and you can use it to perform at your peak, professionally and personally.

So, consider this your Men's Health 101 Guide from Medshield. Investing in your health isn't about avoiding illness; it's about fuelling energy, focus and resilience that keep you at your best all year round. Do you know which numbers to track? We've got you covered.

Blood pressure, your performance multiplier Optimal blood pressure is a performance multiplier. It enables your body to function the way it is meant to, it helps you achieve better endurance and to think clearly in high-pressure environments. It is one of the easiest numbers to track and the most responsive to lifestyle changes. Use your blood pressure to track and optimise your overall health. A healthy blood pressure reading should be below 120/80 mmHg. Balance your cholesterol to optimise how your body functions Cholesterol is essential to support body functions such as building cells, producing hormones (including testosterone), and it aids in digestion. It also helps your skin synthesise vitamin D from sunlight. What matters is the ratio of harmful LDL (also known as bad cholesterol) to protective HDL (good cholesterol) in your bloodstream. Get that ratio right and your body function will provide better blood flow to your muscles during exercise, your brain during high-stakes decisions, and every organ that depends on healthy circulation. Men with healthy cholesterol levels report better recovery, more consistent energy, and sharper mental performance. Aim for a total cholesterol HDL ratio that is below 4.5. Blood glucose indicates how your system is performing Think of blood glucose as your body's energy fuel system. When it's well-regulated, you run efficiently, with steady energy, clear focus, better sleep and faster recovery after training. When it fluctuates, you feel it as afternoon crashes and brain fog. Your blood glucose levels tell you exactly how your system is performing. A quick single fasting test tells you if your blood glucose levels are too high or too low. And if you are pre-diabetic, regular testing can help you keep an eye on your levels and identify lifestyle changes that can help you reverse it. A healthy fasting blood glucose reading is below 5.6 mmol/L. PSA: Do not skip this one (for men 40+) The prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is one of the most useful pieces of predictive and preventative insights you have access to, yet it's the one most men skip. An annual PSA test is a blood test that screens for prostate cancer by measuring the amount of prostate-specific antigen in your blood. The information from the test tells you whether something's worth a closer look, at the stage when your options are widest and your health outcomes are the best. Who should get tested annually? An annual PSA test is especially important for men who are 40 years or older. Consult your GP for more information and to discuss possible outcomes from the test. Testosterone, the number behind the numbers Testosterone is the hormone most men associate with performance, and for good reason. It drives muscle synthesis, energy, mood regulation, bone density, and cognitive sharpness. Here's what most men don't know: testosterone declines by roughly 1% per year from around age 30. The symptoms of low testosterone are often overlooked as they are identical to the symptoms of getting older. Do you want to maximise and take care of your testosterone level? The good news is that testosterone responds strongly to lifestyle factors like resistance training, quality sleep, a healthy body and reduced alcohol intake. Consult your GP to discuss your options and a blood test to track your testosterone. Waist circumference, the one measurement that predicts almost everything Measure your waist circumference as part of your weekly weigh-ins to help you manage your weight. A waist circumference is far more telling of healthy versus unhealthy weight gain, as it can indicate visceral fat. Visceral fat is the fat stored around your abdominal organs and it is metabolically active in ways that work against you. It influences inflammation, insulin sensitivity, cardiovascular health and even testosterone production. The great thing about this number is that you can measure it yourself at home. And it's one of the most actionable metrics you have since visceral fat responds faster to diet and exercise changes than almost any other fat store in the body. Staying below 94cm is a simple, repeatable check you can own entirely.

Optimise your health with medical aid that covers predictive and preventative care

Knowing these numbers means getting them checked and if you are a member of a medical aid, like Medshield, then you have easy access to all of them. An annual health risk assessment (HRA) is a quick and effortless way to review your body’s performance and includes a clinical review of your blood pressure, a lifestyle consultation, and targeted checks based on your age and risk profile, so you leave knowing where you’re performing well and where you can focus.

Medical aid members can visit their GP or a local pharmacy with a clinic for their annual HRA, which is covered by their specific benefit plan. Medshield’s Wellness Benefit provides members with access to preventative screenings, including PSA testing for men 40 and older, plus health risk assessments that provide a snapshot of your cardiovascular, metabolic and lifestyle metrics. No co-payment, no hassle, no reason to skip it. Book it when you book your annual flu shot and treat it as routine.



