South Africa
Healthcare Infectious Diseases
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

MedshieldMedihelpCANSAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    SA identifies 97 contacts tied to MV Hondius hantavirus outbreak

    The Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said 97 contacts in South Africa are linked to the hantavirus outbreak on the MV Hondius. Previously, the country identified 62 people who had been in contact with two positive cases: a Dutch woman who died and a British passenger being treated in Johannesburg.
    12 May 2026
    12 May 2026
    A US passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, is instructed by personnel after disembarking a boat at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain. Image credit: Reuters/Hannah McKay
    A US passenger from the cruise ship MV Hondius, affected by a hantavirus outbreak, is instructed by personnel after disembarking a boat at the port of Granadilla de Abona, in Tenerife, Spain. Image credit: Reuters/Hannah McKay

    The Department of Health and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) are collaborating with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to trace local contacts.

    “We are concerned about contacts, whether it’s from the plane, from the ambulance or health workers,” Motsoaledi said to SABC News.

    “They are all equally contacts. So far, we’ve identified 97 contacts, 90 of whom have been reached already and advised, and they are being watched.”

    The minister added that of the 90 identified and informed contacts, four are in the Western Cape, while 86 are in Gauteng.

    The identified contacts will be monitored for six weeks, in accordance with the WHO’s recommended 42-day quarantine.

    Reuters reports that the WHO has confirmed seven cases of the Andes strain of hantavirus and two other suspected cases — one who died before being tested and another on Tristan da Cunha, a remote South Atlantic island where no tests were available.

    Public risk remains low

    Health officials say that because the virus does not spread easily between people, there is little risk to the general public, urging calm to a public scarred by the experience of the Covid-19 pandemic.

    The MV Hondius had been carrying 147 passengers and crew from 23 countries when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses among passengers was first reported to the WHO on 2 May.

    By then, 34 other passengers had disembarked on islands in the Atlantic before the cruise ship headed north to Cape Verde, where news of the outbreak emerged.

    Health officials in Johannesburg first detected the virus when treating a British man who had disembarked the ship. That was some three weeks after the first passenger, a Dutchman, had died.

    The luxury cruise ship departed for the Canary Islands on 6 May after Madrid accepted a WHO request to manage its evacuation.

    "People should also put their minds at rest that the situation is under control," Gianfranco Spiteri, emergencies lead at the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told Reuters.

    "We know the virus. We can prevent further onward transmission. We're not expecting a new pandemic from this," he said.

    Read more: SABC News, World Health Organisation, Department of Health, WHO, National Institute for Communicable Diseases, Reuters, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, infectious diseases, NICD, COVID-19, contact tracing, hantavirus, hantavirus outbreak, Andes strain of hantavirus
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz