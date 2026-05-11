Fedhealth appoints Barry Sundelson as its new principal officer

Fedhealth Medical Scheme has appointed Barry Sundelson as its new principal officer, with effect from 5 May 2026, marking an important step in strengthening the Scheme’s leadership as it continues to build for the future.

Barry Sundelson

Leadership expertise aligned with the scheme’s vision

Sundelson brings over 30 years of experience across healthcare, insurance, banking and financial services. A qualified Chartered Accountant, he has held senior leadership roles at Discovery and most recently served as Group CEO of Unisure. Throughout his career, he has operated in highly regulated environments, with deep experience in governance, operational performance and sustainable growth.

His expertise spans the development of integrated health, wellness and financial services ecosystems, along with a strong track record in building and supporting adviser distribution channels, and improving operational efficiency at scale. This combination of skills is closely aligned with Fedhealth’s focus on delivering a modern, relevant medical aid offering in a competitive and evolving healthcare environment.

Since Fedhealth continues to build on its relationship with Sanlam, creating opportunities to enhance its value proposition through more integrated health and financial solutions for members is of particular relevance.

“Fedhealth is at a pivotal point in its journey, with a well-defined strategy and strong foundations already in place,” says Sundelson. “What excites me is the opportunity to be part of a scheme that is Built Different – one that’s focused on delivering real value in today’s healthcare market. I look forward to building on that base and continuing to support the members we serve.”

Fit for the future

According to Keith Elliott, Chairperson of the Fedhealth Board of Trustees, the appointment reflects the Scheme’s commitment to strong, experienced leadership.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry to Fedhealth at an important moment in our history. His experience, perspective and leadership approach align strongly with the direction we’ve set for the Scheme. The Board is confident that he will play a key role in strengthening our position and continuing to deliver for our members,” says Elliott.

As Fedhealth looks ahead, its focus remains on delivering medical aid that is relevant, reliable and responsive to the needs of modern South Africans. This will be supported by strong leadership and the continued development of its relationship with Sanlam, enabling a more holistic and future-fit value proposition.



