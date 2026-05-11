How Redefine Properties defies geopolitical uncertainty with a strong 2026 outlook

Redefine Properties has raised its 2026 guidance, signalling stronger-than-expected earnings momentum despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty linked to the Middle East conflict.

Source: Supplied. Chief executive officer of Redefine Properties, Andrew König.

The South African Reit lifted its distributable income per share growth forecast to 6%–7%, up from 5%–6%, following a 7.4% increase in the first half of the financial year. Improved property fundamentals and robust operational performance continue to underpin the group’s outlook for sustained growth in the year ahead.

Chief executive officer, Andrew König described the operating environment as a recurring “game of snakes and ladders”, with successive macroeconomic and geopolitical shocks, curiously often around March, repeatedly interrupting the sector’s recovery momentum.

“During a crisis, your durability is not built - it’s revealed,” he said, adding that Redefine had emerged stronger after each successive market disruption over recent years.

König said the momentum now feeding through the business was increasingly visible in underlying operational metrics and earnings growth.

“The property metrics are either stable, improving or growing and that’s now translating directly into distributable income growth.”

Property fundamentals gain traction

Occupancy across Redefine’s South African portfolio improved to 94.2%, while occupancy in its Polish logistics platform, ELI, rose to 98.7%, reflecting continued demand for its high-quality retail, logistics and well-located office assets.

The South African retail portfolio remained a standout performer during the period, with occupancy increasing to 95%, trading density rising 3% and renewal reversions turning positive at 3%, signalling improving trading conditions and resilient consumer spending.

Demand for premium-grade office space continued gaining traction, with office occupancy improving from 87% to 88.9% and tenant retention holding at approximately 96%. However, renewal reversions remained under pressure at -15.8% as the sector adjusted to subdued economic growth.

Industrial assets continued outperforming, with occupancy at 97.2% and positive rental reversions of 4%, reinforcing the segment’s position as the anchor of Redefine’s South African portfolio.

Renewables drive resilience

Chief operating officer, Leon Kok said the improvement in property values during the period was driven by stronger income performance rather than valuation yield compression.

“Valuation assumptions have remained relatively stable, with the uplift in property values largely supported by improved income performance,” he said.

Redefine also continued expanding its renewable energy initiatives during the period, increasing installed solar PV capacity by 7% to 62MWp as the group intensified efforts to reduce operating costs and improve energy resilience.

Beyond on-site generation, the group is also advancing its electricity wheeling strategy through both municipal and private-sector arrangements. Kok said Redefine had concluded a short-term 8MWp offtake arrangement and signed a longer-term, 20-year 17MWp wheeling offtake agreement that will become effective early in the new year.

Poland emerges as strategic growth engine

Poland also emerged as a major contributor to earnings momentum during the period, with Redefine highlighting strong operating performance across its retail, logistics and self-storage platforms despite the translation impact of a stronger rand.

König said Redefine’s Polish platform had been deliberately positioned around consumer-led sectors including retail, logistics and self-storage, which continued benefiting from resilient consumer demand and improving operating fundamentals.

Occupancy in the group’s EPP retail portfolio remained exceptionally strong at 99.2%, while logistics occupancy in ELI rose to 98.7% as market rentals continued strengthening amid constrained speculative development activity.

König said underlying performance in Poland strengthened despite the currency drag, supported by dominant retail centres, improving logistics fundamentals and ongoing efforts to simplify joint-venture structures and reduce leverage.

He added that the Polish logistics platform had now reached a level of scale and stability that provided “optionality”, either as a long-term income platform or a potential source of strategic disposals and capital recycling.

The group is further expanding its institutional grade self-storage platform in Poland, which is expected to double in size by 2027 through ongoing development activity.

Hedging strategy cushions volatility

While a stronger rand weighed on reported offshore asset values during the period, the group stressed that the impact was largely translational rather than operational in nature.

A 9.2% appreciation in the rand during the period reduced the translated value of Redefine’s offshore portfolio and weighed on net asset value (NAV), despite continued operational growth in Poland.

Chief financial officer Ntobeko Nyawo said the stronger rand reduced NAV by 33.2 cents per share on a net basis, although the impact on distributable income was partially cushioned through the group’s hedging strategy.

“If the rand had been flat, [EPP] would have translated to closer to 7% growth,” Nyawo said, referring to the group’s Polish retail platform.

With inflation and interest-rate expectations becoming increasingly volatile amid geopolitical tensions, Redefine said its hedging strategy and proactive refinancing activity had materially strengthened the group’s defensive positioning.

Approximately 85% of the group’s debt is currently hedged, while recent refinancing activity extended the weighted average debt-maturity profile to 3.7 years.

Redefine recently refinanced R6.2bn of EPP core debt during the period, extending debt maturities and achieving significant margin compression, while also securing record sub-100 basis point pricing on three-year debt in the domestic debt capital market.

Nyawo said strong liquidity conditions in debt capital markets had supported Redefine’s refinancing activity, even as volatility in global equity markets intensified.

The group’s SA Reit loan-to-value ratio improved to 40.3%, while interest cover ratio increased to 2.3 times.

Middle East tensions cloud sector outlook

König said the improved earnings trajectory remained closely linked to the direction of interest rates, with oil-price volatility and inflation risks emerging as key threats to the sector’s recent rerating.

“Pushing against this momentum is the cyclical Middle East conflict. The key uncertainty is how long the conflict and its aftershocks will persist.”

Despite the uncertain macro backdrop, Redefine said it expected the operational momentum built in the first half to continue supporting earnings growth through the remainder of the financial year.

“We believe the property fundamentals remain structurally intact and, over the medium term, those fundamentals will outpace cyclical shocks brought on by geopolitical events,” König said. “Despite the current volatility, we still believe firmly in the upside of us.”